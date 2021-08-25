Rostec presents its anti-insomnia glasses for the first time

Technodinamika Holding of the Rostec State Corporation has for the first type presented the prototype of anti-insomnia Blue Sky pro glasses at the “Army-2021”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technodinamika Holding of the Rostec State Corporation has for the first type presented the prototype of anti-insomnia Blue Sky pro glasses at the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2021”. The product enables one to take preventive measures against sleep disorder and restore daily biorhythms. Glasses are intended for large-scale use and can also be used by servicemen to recover.The prototype of Blue Sky is made of eco-friendly high-strength composite material produced in Russia. The product is complete with a kit of changeable nose pads and the user can select the most convenient one for him/her. Furthermore, glasses are fitted with a type-c format universal connector for charging.“The prototype of Blue Sky pro glasses that we demonstrate for the first time at the Army-2021 Forum is one of the latest civil developments of Rostec. The product enables one to control sleep disturbance and restore human biorhythms in a couple of days. Glasses will definitely be of interest for individuals suffering from insomnia or regularly challenged by the jet lag because of business trips. At the same time, they can also benefit servicemen, including pilots, helping them to recover more rapidly,” said the Executive Director of Rostec Oleg Yevtushenko.The light spectrum radiated by Blue Sky pro glasses results in the recovery of circadian rhythms. It is similar to the sunlight in the morning from 06.00 to 10.00 am and in the afternoon from 14.00 to 18.00 pm.When falling on eye retina, the light renders active brain cells responsible for ‘inner clock.’ The organism switches from the nighttime to the daytime mode as a result. In other words, the product makes it possible to get rid of drowse in the morning and to ‘postpone’ sleep until approximately 23.00 pm in the evening. Eyeglasses should be worn for half an hour per day in indicated time intervals to completely restore the sleep/wake cycles.It is also worth to use glasses in case of changing time zones for more than three hours and when having a nightshift. They will also make the user better in a state of depression and when having neuroendocrinal diseases and impaired concentration. The efficacy of the development has been proved in the course of neurophysiological studies.“We plan to start serial production of glasses from 2022. In terms of production volume, we are going to produce around 15 thousand pieces. The price of the glasses can range from 7 to 30 thousand Russian rubles, depending on the material used," said General Director of Technodinamika Holding Igor Nasenkov.The innovative product is developed in partnership with the Samara State Medical University and is going to be produced by the Technodinamika Holding. Serial production is scheduled to be launched at Samara Electromechanical Works.Technodinamika Holding specializes in development, manufacturing and after-sales servicing of aircraft systems and assemblies. The holding is also producing parts and assemblies for such branches of industry as oil and gas, automobile industry, transport, energy sector. Technodinamika comprises 35 companies located all over the country: in Moscow, Moscow Region, Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Archangelsk Region, and other regions of Russia. The Holding is part of the Rostec State Corporation.Rostec State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It incorporates over 800 scientific institutions and manufacturers in 60 regions of Russia. Core areas of business include aircraft design and manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The portfolio of the corporation comprises such famous brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov Group, and others. Rostec is proactively participating in the implementation of all twelve Russian National Projects. The company is the key supplier of the Smart City technologies. It is involved in digitizing public administration, industrial manufacturing, and social industries; it is developing plans for the rollout of 5G wireless technologies, the Industrial Internet of Things, Big Data, and blockchain systems. Rostec acts a partner of such leading global manufacturers as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. Products of the corporation are supplied to over 100 countries around the globe. Almost one-third of the company's revenues comes from exporting high-tech products.