Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 7% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Refractive Surgery Devices Market By Device Type (Lasers, Flaps, Aberrometers, Others), Surgery Type (Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, Near-Sightedness, Dry Eyes And Others), Applications, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027.The Refractive Surgery Devices market is expected to grow from USD 0.96 billion in 2019 to USD 1.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is the largest player in this market, followed by Europe. The factors driving these regions are the healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of vision conditions, youth population who don't want to wear eyeglasses or lenses, presence of leading market players, and supportive government policies. Asia-Pacific is set to observe significant growth rate in future because of the growing awareness, increasing purchasing power, technological innovation, large population, growing old age population and, increase in demand for these devices in developing economies.Some of the key players in the refractive surgery devices market are Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Nidek, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Alcon, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co., Lumenis and Ellex Medical Lasers Limited.DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418149/request-sample The device type segment includes Lasers, Flaps, Aberrometers, Others. The laser devices segment is the most significant player, and it is expected to dominate this segment in future, owing to the safety, efficiency, technological innovations, and biological benefits, the LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) surgery is most widely used. Based on surgery type this market is divided into myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, near-sightedness, dry eyes and others. The astigmatism segment is anticipated to witness significant growth rate in future because it is a common vision condition among children and adults, which occurs due to the irregular shaped cornea or the curvature of the lens inside the eye. By end-user application, this market is divided into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centres.In October 2018, Physiol, a medical devices company based in Belgian, launched a full set of ophthalmic surgery equipment named 'R-Evo smart'. It is offered in 3 different models, Cataract Surgery E, Cataract Surgery S, and Cataract & Vitreo-retinal surgeries.In April 2019, SIFI S.p.A and Zydus Cadila agreed-upon strategic partnership to launch advanced intraocular lenses in the Indian market. This strategic move was taken after SIFI S.p.A. received an approval by Indian Central Drugs Standards Control Organization for its intraocular lenses.About the report:The global Refractive Surgery Devices market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.Customization of the Report:The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.