Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia perfume market reached a value of US$ 2.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Perfumes refer to fragrant products that are primarily prepared from heterogeneous mixtures of aroma compounds, fixatives, solvents, and aromatic essential oils. They are usually available in liquid forms and impart a pleasant smell to the user’s body. Some common ingredients used in perfumes include plants, roots, resins, honeycomb, musk, lichens, or synthetic scents. Saudi Arabia is well-known for exotic ouds and excellent perfumes, which has encouraged various international perfume manufacturers to invest in the country.
Shifting consumer preferences and the rising demand for natural perfumes over synthetic perfumes are driving the Saudi Arabia perfume market. Furthermore, elevating westernization and the introduction of oud-based perfumes by numerous international brands are propelling the market growth. This can be further attributed to the growing number of promotional campaigns by key manufacturers to expand their consumer base. In addition to this, the development of various new technologies that allow consumers to create personal perfumes by combining species, aromas, and essential oils, is also propelling the market growth in Saudi Arabia. Several other factors, including a rising focus on personal grooming, high penetration of social media platforms, improving consumer living standards, etc., are expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period.
Saudi Arabia Perfume Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the saudi arabia perfume market on the basis of price, gender, product and region.
Breakup by Price:
Premium Products
Mass Products
Breakup by Gender:
Male
Female
Unisex
Breakup by Product:
Arabic
French
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
