Energy Management Systems Market to Garner $62.3 billion by 2023- Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years
The increasing usage of smart grids and smart meters drives the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing adoption of energy management systems to reduce the cost of daily operation has significant impact over market success and is expected to propel the growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the fluctuations in energy prices as well as energy efficiency policies is also fueling the demand for adoption energy management systems across market verticals. However, long payback period of EMS solutions hinders the systems adoption among small and medium enterprise owners.
The energy management systems market accounted for $25.9 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $62.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2023.
The low awareness of energy efficiency solutions among SME players has resulted in low market penetration for the EMS products and services. Thereby, providing numerous opportunities for consulting & training for the market players in India. As a result, the segment is expected to witness a strong CAGR growth of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. However, the monitoring & control accounted for market share of 39.1% in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant share in the coming years owing to larger scope of application across manufacturing end-users.
North America is anticipated to dominate the energy management systems market during the forecast period, owing to developed economy and awareness of the energy management systems. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period (2017-2023).
Profiling Key Players: C3 Energy, Delta Electronics Inc., DEXMA, General Electric Company, GrindPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Energy management systems market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the energy management systems market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of energy management systems market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of energy management systems market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the energy management systems market.
