Alternative Healthcare LA Partners with DrKumo to Expand RPM for Chronic Diseases, Mental and Behavioral Health
Alternative Healthcare LA partners with DrKumo, Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology to provide RPM for physiological, mental and behavioral health.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Healthcare LA Behavioral Health Director Robert L. Jamison, with exactly 7,559 healthcare providers, announces a joint partnership with DrKumo Inc. to provide Holistic Integrative Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and combine with the critical elements of assessment and management of mental and behavioral health to provide the most urgent needs for those living with chronic illnesses.
As the pandemic relentlessly persists, the two institutions will collaborate to solve the ongoing health problems, especially focusing on the underserved populations such as the Indigenous Communities, Female Native American Veterans, their families, and the minority communities by promoting Holistic Integrative Health through the use of Connected Health Technology of RPM applying evidence-based approach in behavioral health, chronic diseases, and acute conditions such as COVID-19 to enable providers and clinicians understand their patients’ vital signs in real-time allowing them to remotely intervene and optimize treatments and therapies.
The 2021 State of Mental Health in America report states that mental health in the US continues to deteriorate, that many states are unprepared to deal with the crisis, and that the government is called out to act immediately. In the said report, 19% of adult Americans experienced mental illness from 2017 to 2018. There was an increase of 1.5 million people based on last year’s dataset. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the proportion of mental health-related emergency department (ED) visits for suspected suicide attempts among young people aged 12–17 years increased by 31% in 2020 compared to 2019.
In addition, according to Indian Health Service, Native Americans and other indigenous populations have less access to care and are in worse health than the above-mentioned statistics. Access to hospitals is particularly constrained due to high rates of poverty and chronic illnesses, which is exacerbated by COVID-19, resulting in understaffed clinics.
“Mental illness chooses no age, gender, or race. Even in states with the highest availability of resources, many of their residents were left untreated, especially the matriarchal societies and minorities. Remote Patient Monitoring is the best technology solution in treating and understanding more patients with mental illness wherever they are in the world,” said Dr. Jamison. “Our robust partnership with DrKumo—a leader RPM company which is dedicated in both physical and mental health of people from all walks of life—leverages care delivery models as we integrate Connected Health Technology and Behavioral Health Management.”
“This new care approach of combining holistic and integrative Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and the critical elements of assessment and management of mental and behavioral health will create a huge impact on communities to be well-informed about health and wellness, and well-engaged in optimizing their lives,” said Dr. Monica Larson, Psy. D, Alternative Healthcare LA Clinical Psychologist. “Integrative medicine will address the full range of physical, emotional, social, mental and spiritual factors that influence a person’s health, while holistic medicine will allow patients to embrace alternative and culturally-adapted practices. This combination promotes healthy and culturally rich connected communities that have strong access to quality care and are empowered by advanced technology.”
DrKumo and Alternative Behavioral Health stand united to eliminate the digital divide, increase awareness, and bridge healthcare gaps by reaching out to more patients and provide continuous support using our easy-to-use RPM Technology, integrative and holistic medicine, and effective Behavioral Health Assessment tools and practices.
About Alternative Healthcare LA
Founded by Robert L. Jamison, Ph.D. in 2010, Alternative Healthcare LA is an Integrated Physician Medical Group, in association with Psychology Associate, Inc. Dr. Jamison is a 33-year healthcare professional with a 20-year background as a former Fellowship Trained Physician Assistant in General, Cardiovascular, Neurology & Plastic surgery. Alternative Healthcare LA was established to assist practices in remote locations with their medical and psychiatric needs. One of their available tools is a Behavioral Health Assessment (BHA). This assessment helps identify: Trauma (PTSD), Depression, Anxiety, Suicide, Substance Abuse, and Bipolar disorder, and tracks the individuals progress over time. The test is secure, HIPAA compliant, and takes about ten minutes to complete. The results are provided to the individual and the appropriate management team for evaluation to take the next steps to get our patients, first responders, and frontline workers the professional assistance they require.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is an Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home. It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
