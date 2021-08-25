Retort Pouches Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retort Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global retort pouches market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/retort-pouches-market/requestsample
Retort pouches are a type of packaging solution widely utilized in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are laminated with multiple layers of metal foils and flexible plastic, which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also contain lightweight polyethylene or PET films, which prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the contents. Since these pouches aid in preventing contamination or spillage of the content while extending its shelf-life, they are extensively used as a preferred packaging solution for foods, beverages, medicines and medical equipment.
Global Retort Pouches Market Drivers:
The significant increase in the sales of packaged food products is one of the key drivers of the market for retort pouches. Owing to various factors, such as rapid urbanization, busy schedules, shifting dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels, there is an increasing inclination toward the consumption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat food products such as frozen seafood. Furthermore, single-serve and small-sized packaging are continually gaining popularity, owing to the associated advantages, including ease of handling, convenience, limited space consumption, and portion control. Also, retort pouches are emerging as a crucial tool for creating brand awareness among consumers. Manufacturers and established brands are investing significantly to develop customizable labeling solutions with attractive designs, which also reflect the relevant product details. Add-on features including slider closures with end-clips and resealable zippers, along with increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing and incorporate new production methods, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
Berry Plastics Corporation
Mondi PLC
Amcor Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Astrapak Ltd
Coveris
Bemis Company, Inc.
Tredegar Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Huhtamaki Group
Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.
Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.
Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
ProAmpac
Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.
Flexi-Pack Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Stand-Up Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Pillow Pack
3-Side Sealed
On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into stand-up pouches, spouted pouches, zipper pouches, pillow pack and 3-side sealed. Amongst these, stand-up pouches represent the most preferred type.
Breakup by Capacity:
Low
Medium
High
Based on the capacity, medium exhibits a clear dominance in the market, followed by low and high.
Breakup by Closure Type:
With Cap
Without Cap
On the basis of the closure type, without cap is the leading segment, followed by with cap.
Breakup by Material Type:
Polypropylene
Aluminum Foil
Polyester
Nylon
Paper & Paperboard
Others
Based on the material type, the market has been categorized into polypropylene, aluminum foil, polyester, nylon, paper and paperboard and others. At present, polypropylene holds the largest market share.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into food and beverage, and healthcare. Currently, the food and beverage segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retort-pouches-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
GCC Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-retort-pouches-market
United States Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-retort-pouches-market
North America Pallet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pallet-market
North America Specialty Paper Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-specialty-paper-market
United States Plastic Caps and Closure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plastic-caps-closure-market
Wine Corks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market
North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/retort-pouches-market/requestsample
Retort pouches are a type of packaging solution widely utilized in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are laminated with multiple layers of metal foils and flexible plastic, which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also contain lightweight polyethylene or PET films, which prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the contents. Since these pouches aid in preventing contamination or spillage of the content while extending its shelf-life, they are extensively used as a preferred packaging solution for foods, beverages, medicines and medical equipment.
Global Retort Pouches Market Drivers:
The significant increase in the sales of packaged food products is one of the key drivers of the market for retort pouches. Owing to various factors, such as rapid urbanization, busy schedules, shifting dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels, there is an increasing inclination toward the consumption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat food products such as frozen seafood. Furthermore, single-serve and small-sized packaging are continually gaining popularity, owing to the associated advantages, including ease of handling, convenience, limited space consumption, and portion control. Also, retort pouches are emerging as a crucial tool for creating brand awareness among consumers. Manufacturers and established brands are investing significantly to develop customizable labeling solutions with attractive designs, which also reflect the relevant product details. Add-on features including slider closures with end-clips and resealable zippers, along with increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing and incorporate new production methods, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
Berry Plastics Corporation
Mondi PLC
Amcor Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Astrapak Ltd
Coveris
Bemis Company, Inc.
Tredegar Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Huhtamaki Group
Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.
Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.
Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
ProAmpac
Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.
Flexi-Pack Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Stand-Up Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Pillow Pack
3-Side Sealed
On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into stand-up pouches, spouted pouches, zipper pouches, pillow pack and 3-side sealed. Amongst these, stand-up pouches represent the most preferred type.
Breakup by Capacity:
Low
Medium
High
Based on the capacity, medium exhibits a clear dominance in the market, followed by low and high.
Breakup by Closure Type:
With Cap
Without Cap
On the basis of the closure type, without cap is the leading segment, followed by with cap.
Breakup by Material Type:
Polypropylene
Aluminum Foil
Polyester
Nylon
Paper & Paperboard
Others
Based on the material type, the market has been categorized into polypropylene, aluminum foil, polyester, nylon, paper and paperboard and others. At present, polypropylene holds the largest market share.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into food and beverage, and healthcare. Currently, the food and beverage segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retort-pouches-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
GCC Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-retort-pouches-market
United States Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-retort-pouches-market
North America Pallet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pallet-market
North America Specialty Paper Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-specialty-paper-market
United States Plastic Caps and Closure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plastic-caps-closure-market
Wine Corks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market
North America Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here