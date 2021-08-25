The St. Mark's Campus of Episcopal School of Jacksonville Incorporates New Infant-Toddler Curriculum

One of Florida's best college-preparatory educational schools has added a new curriculum for infants and toddlers at one of its campuses.

"We are very excited about expanding our already progressive early learning program to be able to offer the Jacksonville community an even more top-notch curriculum for infant-toddler care," said Meg Sacks, director and spokesperson for ESJ.

Adding to an already robust Early Learning Program, St. Mark's Campus' littlest learners will benefit from a new research-based curriculum in the fall. This curriculum will build upon existing tools while maintaining successful, proven teaching methods ESJ, St. Mark's Campus, is known for.

As children participate in play-based games and projects, according to school representatives, they will gain social, emotional, physical, language, and cognitive development skills. Examples of these skills include:

● Learning how to make friends, have group interactions, and follow rules;

● Developing fine and gross motor skills;

● Understanding how to solve problems, ask questions, and think critically;

● Practicing how to communicate with others, listen and participate in conversations, and

● Recognizing letters and words.

"Our Infant-Toddler Curriculum uses a carefully designed process of learning through discovery, called active participatory learning," said Beville Anderson, Head of Lower School, St. Mark's Campus. "We want to encourage children to observe, take things apart, build and see what they can find out. The more active children are in their work, the more they learn and remember."

In addition to a hands-on, multi-sensory curriculum, learning is anchored by long term, trusting relationships with caregivers who are close at hand to support children. Consistent yet flexible routines enable students to feel secure in their environment and focus on learning.

"This new curriculum is being used to expand on our offerings while maintaining many beloved traditions," said Anderson. "We are looking forward to welcoming our youngest learners to the St. Mark's Campus in the fall and watching them soar."

ESJ, according to Sacks, provides an exceptional college-preparatory education within an academically challenging and caring environment focused on a balanced experience. Episcopal's Portrait of a Graduate is an individual who seeks understanding, develops a sense of self, lives with honor and purpose, and pursues a life of faith.

Episcopal is built on Four Pillars -- Academics, Spiritual Life, Fine Arts, and Athletics -- which encourage personal development in every aspect of the lives of our students, helping each child reach his or her unique potential.

The school enrolls approximately 1,300 total students from age 1 to grade 12. Lower School campuses (age 1 through grade 5) enroll more than 200 students; Middle School (grades 6-8) enrolls more than 300 students; Upper School (grades 9-12) enrolls more than 500 students.

