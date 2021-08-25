20 Youth-Led Social Enterprises Selected to Join ASEAN SEDP

Led by youth aged 18-35 years old, the selected social enterprises are seen through their potential in long-term contribution to address pressing challenges within ASEAN and help the region achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SOUTH JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASEAN Foundation in collaboration with GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and SAP is proud to announce the 20 selected social enterprises that will participate in the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP). This initiative provides both early and growth-stage social enterprises across ASEAN countries with access to greater opportunities for improving their ventures.

The 20 selected social enterprises of ASEAN SEDP this year are DigTech (Brunei Darussalam), Kilang ReRoot (Brunei Darussalam), LetTAP (Cambodia), Youth Empowerment Academy (Cambodia), Life and Co (Indonesia), Rubysh (Indonesia), Surplus Indonesia (Indonesia), Panyanivej Organic Farm (Lao PDR), Wecare (Lao PDR), Lat Mhu Club (Myanmar), RecyGlo (Myanmar), Demi Laut (Malaysia), Fly Technology Agriculture (Malaysia), Dao Ethical Gifts (Thailand), BAMBUHAY (Philippines), Vianco (Philippines), Bamboo Builders (Singapore), Borderless 360 (Singapore), Vietnam Sustainability Social Enterprises (Viet Nam), and Will to Live Center (Viet Nam).

"I am honoured to see inspiring youth around us today and it is also a pleasure for me to jointly announce the winners of the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) among the Youth. This will hopefully encourage the next generation as well as ourselves to build a greater socio-economic condition of the ASEAN region through social enterprises empowerment. Along with creating a culture of social entrepreneurship, I hope the ASEAN SEDP initiative will become a model of meaningful partnership among the different stakeholders at the ASEAN level that work together in achieving sustainable development goals,” highlighted GIZ Lead Advisor ASEAN, Sergey Makarov.

These highly promising social enterprises are selected based on a set of criteria such as social impact, beneficiary and market, resources, creativity, innovation and feasibility, sustainability, and scalability. They emerge with the highest score amongst a total of 163 ASEAN social enterprise applicants. The 20 selected social enterprises will receive comprehensive capacity building, mentorship, networking opportunities, as well as the opportunity reach wider market across ASEAN and to win valuable funding grants.

“SAP shares a common vision with ASEAN Foundation and GIZ to help ASEAN run better and improve lives, and it is very inspiring to see our social entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds navigating the challenges of startups to create positive social impact for our digital future,” said Verena Siow, President and Managing Director, SAP South East Asia.

“By joining the ASEAN SEDP, our social entrepreneurs are empowered to create shared values with the communities and societies that we live in, and are able to interact with experienced mentors and leverage their expertise to build, accelerate and sustain their business growth,” added Siow.

Led by youth aged 18-35 years old, the selected social enterprises are seen through their potential in long-term contribution to address pressing challenges within ASEAN and help the region achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their services and products are also varied, including women empowerment, digital training, waste management, craft classes, eco-friendly and local products, agriculture education, environmental campaign, and many more. In addition, their efforts also address 6 Sustainable SDGs altogether, which are SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

“To overcome the major challenges that limit us from growing and developing, ASEAN SEDP with the theme of ‘Social Innovations for the Sustainable ASEAN Community,’ will support social enterprises throughout the ASEAN region to harness innovation and creativity, and establish the social impact that would contribute to the sustainable development agenda as well as the COVID-19 recovery framework,“ said Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director of ASEAN Foundation.

About GIZ

As a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work, we are dedicated to shaping a future worth living around the world. We have over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment promotion, energy and the environment, and peace and security. The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the globe – from the German Government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector, and governments of other countries. We work with businesses, civil society actors and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity. Our main commissioning party is the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). For more information, visit www.giz.de

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About ASEAN Foundation

Three decades after ASEAN was established, ASEAN leaders recognised that: there remained inadequate shared prosperity, ASEAN awareness and contact among people of ASEAN. It was of this concern that ASEAN leaders established ASEAN Foundation during ASEAN’s 30th Anniversary Commemorative Summit in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on 15 December 1997. ASEAN Foundation is an organisation from and for the people of ASEAN. The Foundation exists because of one vision: to build a cohesive and prosperous ASEAN Community. As an ASEAN’s body, the Foundation is tasked to support ASEAN mainly in promoting awareness, identity, interaction and development of the people of ASEAN. For more info about the ASEAN Foundation, visit www.aseanfoundation.org.

