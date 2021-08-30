Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,964 in the last 365 days.

Wollemi Solutions Announces the Launch of a Unique Philosophy – Consulting as a Product (CaaP) for "The Intrapreneurs"

Wollemi Solutions

CaaP is Your In-desk Companion to expedite and enable decision-making by harnessing the real power of Machine Technology and Human Expertise.

Wollemi is embarking on a journey to bring CaaP to life. Our purpose is to fundamentally evolve the consulting playbook by offering More Value for Lesser resources to Clients across the value chain.”
— Atin Goel, Chief Initiator (Wollemi Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting and advisory services have been an integral component for the growth of any organization/industry, and are likely to play an even larger role in the ever-changing business environment. However, the current ecosystem, standardized methodologies, and prevailing business practices have limited the Access and Utility of such offerings.

CaaP is the answer by Wollemi Solutions to fundamentally evolve the consulting ecosystem and tackle “High cost, Moderate value & Low transparency” associated with these offerings.

Wollemi believes that the real value can be unlocked by the artful mix of machine science, consulting expertise, design thinking, and client capabilities. This allows for a value-driven engagement that:

1. Put the control back in the hands of the Clients.
2. Offer Agility, Convenience & Flexibility with lower Resource utilization.
3. Provide unique and customized business models.
4. Creates organizational, personal, and social value for the Clients.

Product portfolio: Wollemi currently focuses on the development and commercialization of Innovation and growth platforms, primarily for the Life Sciences industry. The products have been built by a team of experts with 150+ years of combined industry, technology, and domain expertise.

1. ManavAI (Beta stage) – All in One solution for Speed to Market & Partnership needs of the Self-care and the Consumer healthcare industry. Experience ManavAI
2. StratAI (in-development) – Holistic solution for Early research, Emerging Science & Lifecycle Management needs of the Pharmaceuticals and the Biotech industry.

About Wollemi

Wollemi Solutions derives its name from Wollemi Pine – a conifer thought long extinct and known only as fossils before a chance discovery in 1994 in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales (Australia). It is regarded as one of the greatest biological discoveries of all time and also got registered in the UNESCO heritage list.

With the resilience and characteristics of Wollemi Pine, Wollemi Solutions (a next-gen, technology-enabled Innovation and Growth catalyst) is committed to fundamentally evolve the Consulting practice, deliver Client supremacy, and create a Stakeholder centric ecosystem.

Atin Goel
Wollemi Solutions Pvt Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Short Explainer Video - CaaP

You just read:

Wollemi Solutions Announces the Launch of a Unique Philosophy – Consulting as a Product (CaaP) for "The Intrapreneurs"

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.