Wollemi Solutions Announces the Launch of a Unique Philosophy – Consulting as a Product (CaaP) for "The Intrapreneurs"

Wollemi Solutions

CaaP is Your In-desk Companion to expedite and enable decision-making by harnessing the real power of Machine Technology and Human Expertise.

Wollemi is embarking on a journey to bring CaaP to life. Our purpose is to fundamentally evolve the consulting playbook by offering More Value for Lesser resources to Clients across the value chain.” — Atin Goel, Chief Initiator (Wollemi Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting and advisory services have been an integral component for the growth of any organization/industry, and are likely to play an even larger role in the ever-changing business environment. However, the current ecosystem, standardized methodologies, and prevailing business practices have limited the Access and Utility of such offerings.

CaaP is the answer by Wollemi Solutions to fundamentally evolve the consulting ecosystem and tackle “High cost, Moderate value & Low transparency” associated with these offerings.

Wollemi believes that the real value can be unlocked by the artful mix of machine science, consulting expertise, design thinking, and client capabilities. This allows for a value-driven engagement that:

1. Put the control back in the hands of the Clients.

2. Offer Agility, Convenience & Flexibility with lower Resource utilization.

3. Provide unique and customized business models.

4. Creates organizational, personal, and social value for the Clients.

Product portfolio: Wollemi currently focuses on the development and commercialization of Innovation and growth platforms, primarily for the Life Sciences industry. The products have been built by a team of experts with 150+ years of combined industry, technology, and domain expertise.

1. ManavAI (Beta stage) – All in One solution for Speed to Market & Partnership needs of the Self-care and the Consumer healthcare industry. Experience ManavAI

2. StratAI (in-development) – Holistic solution for Early research, Emerging Science & Lifecycle Management needs of the Pharmaceuticals and the Biotech industry.

About Wollemi

Wollemi Solutions derives its name from Wollemi Pine – a conifer thought long extinct and known only as fossils before a chance discovery in 1994 in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales (Australia). It is regarded as one of the greatest biological discoveries of all time and also got registered in the UNESCO heritage list.

With the resilience and characteristics of Wollemi Pine, Wollemi Solutions (a next-gen, technology-enabled Innovation and Growth catalyst) is committed to fundamentally evolve the Consulting practice, deliver Client supremacy, and create a Stakeholder centric ecosystem.

Short Explainer Video - CaaP