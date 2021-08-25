Tubing Spools Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $725.8 Million by 2026

The growing exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe, and oil price recovery are some of the major factors which drive tubing spools market.

The tubing spool is equipment that is attached to the smallest casing string or uppermost casing head. It is used to seal the annular space between the casing and tubing. There are a variety of tubing spools available in metals such as high manganese steel, carbon steel, and stainless steel.The global tubing spools market size was valued at $490.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $725.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Moreover, the spool supports the tubing string on an oil well, and connects with a tubing adapter on the top. It consists of upper and lower flange for packoff tubing hanger retention and testing of the secondary seal. Its parts include upper bowl, lockdown screw, load shoulder, secondary seal area, test port, outlet, lower & upper flanges, and ring gasket groove.Top 10 Leading PlayersDelta CorporationEthosEnergy Group LimitedIntegrated EquipmentJereh Oilfield EquipmentJiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., LtdJMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc.MSP/Drilex, Inc.Sunnda CorporationUztel S.AWeir GroupKey Market SegmentsBy TypeSingle tubingDual tubingBy ApplicationOnshoreOffshoreBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tubing spools market trends and dynamics.In-depth tubing spools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.