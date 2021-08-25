Tubing Spools Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $725.8 Million by 2026

The growing exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe, and oil price recovery are some of the major factors which drive tubing spools market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tubing spool is equipment that is attached to the smallest casing string or uppermost casing head. It is used to seal the annular space between the casing and tubing. There are a variety of tubing spools available in metals such as high manganese steel, carbon steel, and stainless steel.

The global tubing spools market size was valued at $490.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $725.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 167 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6273

Moreover, the spool supports the tubing string on an oil well, and connects with a tubing adapter on the top. It consists of upper and lower flange for packoff tubing hanger retention and testing of the secondary seal. Its parts include upper bowl, lockdown screw, load shoulder, secondary seal area, test port, outlet, lower & upper flanges, and ring gasket groove.

Top 10 Leading Players

Delta Corporation
EthosEnergy Group Limited
Integrated Equipment
Jereh Oilfield Equipment
Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd
JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc.
MSP/Drilex, Inc.
Sunnda Corporation
Uztel S.A
Weir Group

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6273

Key Market Segments

By Type

Single tubing
Dual tubing

By Application

Onshore
Offshore

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging tubing spools market trends and dynamics.

In-depth tubing spools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6273

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tubing Spools Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $725.8 Million by 2026

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Installation Market is Booming to Hit $64,671 million at 11.2% CAGR by 2023
Wind Turbine Market Share Accelerating at a Rapid Pace due to Technical Innovation
Europe Flatbread Market Expected to Reach $16,479.4 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research
View All Stories From This Author