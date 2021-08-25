Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,512 in the last 365 days.

Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:41 pm, the suspects and the victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location.  During the altercation, the suspect fired a handgun, striking one of the victims, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/RPI1NzK5Meo

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

You just read:

Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.