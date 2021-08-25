Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:41 pm, the suspects and the victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect fired a handgun, striking one of the victims, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/RPI1NzK5Meo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia