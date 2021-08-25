Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses: in the 2700 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, August 22, 2021, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 12:33 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the listed location. The suspects brandished guns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN #21-118-543

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 1:00 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-118-534

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 2:27 am, the victim was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim while brandishing a weapon and demanding the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-118-602

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and 20 year old Robert Debruce, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and one count of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.