Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Green Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 8, 2019, in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:33 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, inside of a residential building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Criminal Investigations Division’s Fugitive Unit arrested 27 year-old Tievon Henderson, of no fixed address, and charged him with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

