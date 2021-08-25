Video Analytics Market to Garner $21.77 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Video Analytics Market

Surge in demand for IP-based security cameras and rise in government surveillance activities have boosted the growth of the global video analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Video Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Retail, Critical Infrastructure, Airports, Public Transport, Police, Defense & Security, Smart Cities, Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. As per the report, the global video analytics industry was pegged at $4.10 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $21.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.Major determinants of the market growth -Surge in demand for IP-based security cameras, increase in volume of unstructured video data, growth in concern over public safety and security, and rise in government surveillance activities have boosted the growth of the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment cost on systems and infrastructures and surge in number of false alarm alerts hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning with video analytics, need for edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications, and rise in need for business intelligence and insights are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 395 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3615 Covid-19 scenario:1. The video content analysis and surveillance technology gained popularity during the pandemic due to governmental support and implementation of social distancing measures.2. The demand for video analytics has increased since the Covid-19 outbreak as the need to extract information such as the number of people who visited a place, their age, and demographics has increased.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the video analytics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3615 The software segment held the largest share -By component, the software segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global video analytics market, due to growth in the need to monitor premises or any facility from any kind of physical threats or suspicious activities. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of digital technologies across various industries and need to provide enhanced services.The defense & security segment to register the highest CAGR through 2027 -By application, the defense & security segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period, due to fast proliferation of video cameras in the defense security sector and emergence of smart video surveillance. However, the retail segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global video analytics market, owing to increase in need to monitor consumer behavior, buying criteria, the pattern of product selection, and time spending on particular sections.Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d9ad098dbc4f32b06587dd189590650 North America dominated the market growth -By region, the global video analytics market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is growth in demand for business intelligence and increase in demand for technologically enhanced public safety infrastructure. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period, owing to emerging trend of adopting video analytics in various sectors including the retail and public sector, as well as the transportation industry.Major market players -1. AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd2. Axis Communications AB3. Aventura Technologies, Inc.4. Honeywell International, Inc.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.6. Intellivision7. IBM Corporation8. PureTech Systems, Inc.9. Quognify10. Verint Systems, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3615 If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Similar Reports -1. Video Servers Market 2. IoT Analytics Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

How 2027 market will react in the development of AI based video analytics?