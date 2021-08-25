Automatic Door Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% to Reach $41,745.0 Million by 2026
Factors such as energy-saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable-free, and others fuel the demand for automatic doors.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic door is automatically operated using various sensors, such as infrared sensors, photoelectric sensors, and others. Infrared works by detecting the change in temperature, for instance, when a human passes through the automatic door, the infrared sensors detect the warmer temperature and operates the door thereby. The system consists of the transmitter and receiver pair, in the front and back of the door.
The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $41.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Moreover, the manufacturers of automatic doors are developing new products as a strategy to increase their Automatic Door Market shares. For instance, in February 2019, GEZE enhanced its sliding door portfolio with new ECdrive T2 door drive system. The product features fine-framed GCprofile Therm and also features thermal insulation qualities, which reduce heat loss considerably. The product also has a discreet door design, which allows quieter movement of the door.
Furthermore, the growth of commercial and industrial sector, owing to increase in population and urbanization around the globe is projected to fuel the demand for automatic doors in the coming years.
Top 10 Leading Players
ASSA ABLOY Group
Deutschtec GmbH
dormakaba Holding AG
GEZE GmbH
MANUSA GEST, S.L.
Nabtesco Corporation
Rite-Hite Holding Corporation
Royal Boon Edam International B.V
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Sliding
Swinging
Folding
Others
By End-User
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
