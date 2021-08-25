Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global gummy vitamins market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Gummy vitamins are chewable and soft dietary supplements that taste like candy. They are made from corn starch, gelatin, sugar, water, and added colorings. They are rich in calcium, vitamin K, D2, E, A, B-complex, B-12, and omega-3 and 6. Gummy vitamins are available in a wide variety of shapes, colors and flavors, including raspberry, lemon, orange, and cherry. Nowadays, these vitamins are increasingly preferred over traditional vitamin pills, especially among children and adults, who have difficultyswallowing pills.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:
The global gummy vitamins market is primarily driven by the increasing importance of preventive healthcare measures, coupled with the growing number of health-conscious consumers. They are widely consumed as a supplement to improve health and compensate for a poor diet. The rising instances of chronic diseases have resulted in the demand for nutritional foods, such as gummy vitamins, across the globe. Besides this, the prevalence of dysphagia, especially among the geriatric population, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment problems among individuals in underdeveloped and developing countries are significantly escalatingthe demand for gummy vitamins.
Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Bayer AG, Bettera Wellness LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc), Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG), Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd), Santa Cruz Nutritionals, SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc), The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, demographics and sales channel.
Breakup by Type:
• Single Vitamin
• Multi Vitamin
• Prebiotics and Probiotics
Breakup by Demographics:
• Children
• Adult
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Speciality Stores
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Stores
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
