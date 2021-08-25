Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Types and Forecasts 2028
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing market in different regions and countriesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global life and pensions Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to reach USD 6,216.2 Million at a revenue CAGR of 9.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global life and pensions Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on reducing insurance administration costs and improving operational processes. Life and pension insurance companies benefit from outsourcing highly transactional processes, including new business processing, claims & payments administration, and underwriting support. Insurance companies can derive substantial added value by taking advantage of BPO for various other processes.
The researchers find out why sales of Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) industry.
Life and pension BPO market in North America accounted to comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in 2020, which is attributed to high adoption of digital technologies, stringent regulations in countries such as the US and Canada, and increasing emphasis by insurance companies in the region to standardize business processes. In addition, presence of major players in the region are causative of robust market revenue growth.
Some major players in the global market include Tata Consultancy Services, DXC Technology, SE2, Cognizant, EXL Service, Concentrix, NTT Data Corporation, Capgemini, Accenture, and Capita.
With a detailed regional analysis of the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Life Insurance
Annuities & Pensions
Others
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Policy Servicing and Claims Administration
Underwriting
Document Management
Actuarial Support
Billing & Accounts Receivable
Regulatory Reporting
Asset Management
Change Management Services
New Business Support
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Analytics & Insights
Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Buyer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Transactional Buyers
Digitally Evolved Insurance Buyers
Automation Driven Services Buyers
Integrated Insurance Solutions Buyers
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The global Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.
Here are the questions we answer...
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Definition
1.2. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Research Scope
1.3. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Methodology
1.4. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Life and Pensions Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
