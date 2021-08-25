Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct X2/ Noise in the Nighttime X2/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/22/21, 2240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Salisbury Rd, Salisbury

ACCUSED: Ashley Whitney-Jackson

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Scott Clark

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Justin LaFave

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Robin Jackson

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/22/21 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers responded to a call from Justin LaFave (36) reporting two individuals were yelling and threatening him outside his residence located on W Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Ashley Whitney-Jackson (35) of Salisbury, and Scott Clark (38) of Goshen recklessly engaged in threatening, tumultuous behavior in public while making unreasonable noise at night.

Investigation also revealed LaFave threw rocks at the vehicle being operated by Whitney-Jackson and belonging to Robin Jackson (65) of Salisbury, causing minor damage.

All three individuals involved in this incident were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for the above respective violations.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

