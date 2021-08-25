New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct X2/ Noise in the Nighttime X2/ Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/22/21, 2240 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: W Salisbury Rd, Salisbury
ACCUSED: Ashley Whitney-Jackson
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Scott Clark
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT
VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Justin LaFave
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Robin Jackson
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/22/21 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers responded to a call from Justin LaFave (36) reporting two individuals were yelling and threatening him outside his residence located on W Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Ashley Whitney-Jackson (35) of Salisbury, and Scott Clark (38) of Goshen recklessly engaged in threatening, tumultuous behavior in public while making unreasonable noise at night.
Investigation also revealed LaFave threw rocks at the vehicle being operated by Whitney-Jackson and belonging to Robin Jackson (65) of Salisbury, causing minor damage.
All three individuals involved in this incident were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for the above respective violations.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.