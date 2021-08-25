Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Brazil beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the Brazil beauty and personal care products market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Beauty and personal care products help maintain the growth and nourishment of hair, nails, and skin. These products include shampoos and hair oil, creams, lotions, sunscreen, makeup, bath and shower bars and gels, oral care, deodorant, and antiperspirants. They are applied to improve the body odor and enhance physical appearance of consumers. With the increasing consciousness about personal grooming, consumers are becoming more inclined toward beauty and personal care products in Brazil.
The Brazil beauty and personal care products are primarily driven by the growing demand for anti-aging, whitening, and moisturizing products at a lower than premium cost. The increasing awareness about the benefits of these products, such as improving quality of life, reducing acne and enhancing personal hygiene, have escalated their demand across the country. Besides this, the growing dental problems among children and adults, growing popularity of new and premium variants and the rising penetration of e-commerce platforms are some of the other factors influencing the market growth in Brazil. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Brazil beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Beiersdorf AG
Cargill
Coty Inc.
Grupo Boticario
L’Oréal
Natura & Co.
Procter & Gamble
Surya Brasil
Unilever Brazil (Unilever)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Skincare
Haircare
Oral care
Makeup & Color Cosmetics
Deodorants and Fragrances
Others
Breakup by Pricing:
Mass
Premium
Breakup by Ingredient:
Natural
Organic
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Pharmacies
Online
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
