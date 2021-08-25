Industrial Furnaces Market Worth $16,996.5 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Recurring demand for iron and steel accompanied by other significant materials and metals boost the industrial furnaces market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end-users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.

The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6344

Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-emission vehicles drives the global industrial furnaces market growth. In addition, the surge in investments in the construction industry and an increase in the manufacturing machinery industry stimulate the industrial furnaces market growth. On the other hand, instability in the prices of raw materials is projected to hinder market development.

Top 10 Leading Players

ANDRITZ AG
Carbolite Gero Limited
Epcon Industrial Systems, LP
Gasbarre Products, Inc.
International Thermal Systems LLC
Ipsen International GmbH
NUTEC Group
SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Thermcraft Incorporated
Thermal Product Solutions

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6344

Key Market Segments

By Furnace Type

Gas/fuel Operated Industrial Furnace
Electrically Operated Industrial Furnace

By Arrangement

Tube or Clamshell Type
Box Type
Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
Top Loading Furnace
Others

By End-User

Metals & Mining
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6344

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industrial Furnaces Market Worth $16,996.5 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Carbon Nanotubes Market to Generate 103.2 Billion by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Graphene Market Sales Revenue to Touch $876.8 Million By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends
Industrial Furnaces Market Worth $16,996.5 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis
View All Stories From This Author