Industrial Furnaces Market Worth $16,996.5 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis
Recurring demand for iron and steel accompanied by other significant materials and metals boost the industrial furnaces market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end-users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.
The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6344
Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
The rise in demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-emission vehicles drives the global industrial furnaces market growth. In addition, the surge in investments in the construction industry and an increase in the manufacturing machinery industry stimulate the industrial furnaces market growth. On the other hand, instability in the prices of raw materials is projected to hinder market development.
Top 10 Leading Players
ANDRITZ AG
Carbolite Gero Limited
Epcon Industrial Systems, LP
Gasbarre Products, Inc.
International Thermal Systems LLC
Ipsen International GmbH
NUTEC Group
SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Thermcraft Incorporated
Thermal Product Solutions
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6344
Key Market Segments
By Furnace Type
Gas/fuel Operated Industrial Furnace
Electrically Operated Industrial Furnace
By Arrangement
Tube or Clamshell Type
Box Type
Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
Top Loading Furnace
Others
By End-User
Metals & Mining
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6344
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn