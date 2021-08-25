Industrial Furnaces Market Worth $16,996.5 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Recurring demand for iron and steel accompanied by other significant materials and metals boost the industrial furnaces market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end-users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6344 Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.The rise in demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-emission vehicles drives the global industrial furnaces market growth. In addition, the surge in investments in the construction industry and an increase in the manufacturing machinery industry stimulate the industrial furnaces market growth. On the other hand, instability in the prices of raw materials is projected to hinder market development.Top 10 Leading PlayersANDRITZ AGCarbolite Gero LimitedEpcon Industrial Systems, LPGasbarre Products, Inc.International Thermal Systems LLCIpsen International GmbHNUTEC GroupSECO/WARWICK S.A.Thermcraft IncorporatedThermal Product SolutionsPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6344 Key Market SegmentsBy Furnace TypeGas/fuel Operated Industrial FurnaceElectrically Operated Industrial FurnaceBy ArrangementTube or Clamshell TypeBox TypeBottom Loading & Car Bottom FurnaceTop Loading FurnaceOthersBy End-UserMetals & MiningTransportationOil & GasChemicalsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEARequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6344