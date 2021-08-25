Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Demand, Scope, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market in different regions and countries.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions can be attributed to high increase in data volume and growing use of data by enterprises to make informed decision to achieve business goals. A primary advantage of data center backup and recovery solutions is increased reliability and uninterrupted flow of business operations.
The researchers find out why sales of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions industry.
Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to implementation of advanced technologies and growth of end-use industry verticals. Additionally, presence of leading market players, such as Commvault, Alphabet Inc., and IBM International. In the region, particularly in the US are causative of market growth.
In June 2020, Microsoft Corporation made an announcement about signing a partnership agreement with Commvault. As per the agreement, Metallic Software-as-a-Service data protection portfolio of Commvault would be integrated with Microsoft Azure to deliver trusted security solutions with SaaS management.
Key players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Commvault, Micro Focus International PLC, Arcserve LLC, IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cohesity Inc., and Druva Inc.
The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:
Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Data Replication
Data Reduction
Data Retention
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Physical & Virtual Servers
Databases
Enterprise Applications
Mobile Endpoints
Public Infrastructure Platform
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.
Here are the questions we answer...
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market growth worldwide?
