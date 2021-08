Blow Molding Machine Market Worth $6,674.6 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis & Key Growth Factors

Low labor cost, bulk production, and high demand for molded plastic products drive the market growth.

The manufacturers of blow molding machines are focusing on business expansion and new product development as key strategies to increase their blow molding machine market shares. For instance, in July 2019, Meccanoplastica launched new MiPet Combi stretch blow molding solution. The new product integrates filler, blower, and capping machine. In addition, it only uses 30% of the occupied space and eliminates the inconvenience of air transport.The global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Blow molding is the most flexible process as compared to other molding methods. Therefore, it is widely utilized in industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, food & beverage, and others. One of the major factors that drive the overall growth of the market includes escalating demand for blow molding machines in the food & beverages industry to manufacture various packaging and processing components, which include food & beverage containers, processing equipment components, conveyor system components, and others.Top 10 Key Market PlayersChia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.Elegance IndustriesGOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd.Jomar CorporationKautex Maschinenbau GmbHMeccanoplastica S.R.LParker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Key Market SegmentsBy ApplicationPackagingAutomotiveConstructionOthersBy Raw MaterialPolyethylene (PE)Polypropylene (PP)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)OthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging blow molding machine market trends and dynamics.In-depth blow molding machine market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.