Blow Molding Machine Market Worth $6,674.6 Million by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis & Key Growth Factors
Low labor cost, bulk production, and high demand for molded plastic products drive the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manufacturers of blow molding machines are focusing on business expansion and new product development as key strategies to increase their blow molding machine market shares. For instance, in July 2019, Meccanoplastica launched new MiPet Combi stretch blow molding solution. The new product integrates filler, blower, and capping machine. In addition, it only uses 30% of the occupied space and eliminates the inconvenience of air transport.
The global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Blow molding is the most flexible process as compared to other molding methods. Therefore, it is widely utilized in industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, food & beverage, and others. One of the major factors that drive the overall growth of the market includes escalating demand for blow molding machines in the food & beverages industry to manufacture various packaging and processing components, which include food & beverage containers, processing equipment components, conveyor system components, and others.
Top 10 Key Market Players
Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.
Elegance Industries
GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.
Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.
Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd.
Jomar Corporation
Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
Meccanoplastica S.R.L
Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
Polymechplast Machines Ltd.
Key Market Segments
By Application
Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Others
By Raw Material
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
