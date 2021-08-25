Energy Efficient Windows Market Projected to Reach $29,023.8 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The reduction in energy and air conditioning costs, owing to the adoption of energy-efficient windows, majorly drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy-efficient windows assist in minimizing the use of artificial heating and cooling in a building. These windows consist of three main components including glass or glazing, frame, and other hardware. These components provide substantial protection from heat loss and heat gain from the outer atmosphere, and thereby, reduce the energy consumption of the building.

The global energy-efficient windows market size is expected to reach $29,023.8 million in 2027, from $15,594.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Each energy-efficient window product is certified on the basis of solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) and U-factor, which qualifies it for the Energy Star Rating by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) of the U.S. The SHGC factor measures the amount of solar heat entering through the window, whereas, the U-factor measures the insulation capacity of the window.

Energy-efficient windows are manufactured using high-quality vinyl, aluminum, and other material frames, and include double or triple glass attached on this frame with the help of spacers. This design offers a complete cutoff of heat gain or heat loss from the windows, which assists in reducing the air conditioning costs of the room.

Top 10 Key Players

Andersen Corporation
Deceuninck NV
JELD-WEN Inc.
Marvin
Masco Corporation
PGT Innovations, Inc.
Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)
REHAU Incorporated
VKR Holdings A/S
YKK Group.

Key Market Segmentation

By Operating Type

Awning
Casement
Double-hung
Fixed
Hopper
Sliding

By Glazing Type

Double Glazing
Triple Glazing
Others

By Component

Frame
Glass
Hardware

By End_user

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

