Energy Efficient Windows Market Projected to Reach $29,023.8 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy-efficient windows assist in minimizing the use of artificial heating and cooling in a building. These windows consist of three main components including glass or glazing, frame, and other hardware. These components provide substantial protection from heat loss and heat gain from the outer atmosphere, and thereby, reduce the energy consumption of the building.The global energy-efficient windows market size is expected to reach $29,023.8 million in 2027, from $15,594.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.Each energy-efficient window product is certified on the basis of solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) and U-factor, which qualifies it for the Energy Star Rating by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) of the U.S. The SHGC factor measures the amount of solar heat entering through the window, whereas, the U-factor measures the insulation capacity of the window.Energy-efficient windows are manufactured using high-quality vinyl, aluminum, and other material frames, and include double or triple glass attached on this frame with the help of spacers. This design offers a complete cutoff of heat gain or heat loss from the windows, which assists in reducing the air conditioning costs of the room.Top 10 Key PlayersAndersen CorporationDeceuninck NVJELD-WEN Inc.MarvinMasco CorporationPGT Innovations, Inc.Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)REHAU IncorporatedVKR Holdings A/SYKK Group.Key Market SegmentationBy Operating TypeAwningCasementDouble-hungFixedHopperSlidingBy Glazing TypeDouble GlazingTriple GlazingOthersBy ComponentFrameGlassHardwareBy End_userResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA