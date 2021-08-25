Smoke Detector Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% to Reach $3,405.7 Million by 2027
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smoke Detector MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoke detectors are utilized for the identification of the presence of smoke in residential and non-residential buildings. They are mainly mounted on ceilings or walls as the generated smoke mainly travels upwards, being lighter than the indoor air.
The global Smoke Detector Market size is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, from $1,807.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Smoke detectors minimize the hazards caused due to accidental fire outbreaks by using an alarm system to detect the accumulation of smoke. The smoke detectors may or may not be attached to water sprinklers which turn on with the discernment of smoke and thereby avoid human and property loss. Fire safety is an important part of building planning and construction, and stringent governmental laws are making it necessary to install smoke detection systems in commercial, residential, and industrial structures.
Key Market Players
Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Hochiki Corporation
Honeywell International
Johnson Control
Nest labs
Protec Fire Detection Plc
Robert Bosch GmbH
SECOM CO., LTD.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
United Technologies Corporation
Key Market Segmentation
By Installation Type
Hardwired Smoke Detectors
Battery-operated Smoke Detectors
By Product Type
Ionization Smoke Detectors
Photoelectric Smoke Detectors
Dual Sensor Smoke Detectors
Others
By Enduser
Commercial
Manufacturing
Residential
Automotive
Telecommunications
Oil, Gas,&Mining
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
