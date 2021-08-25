Smoke Detector Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% to Reach $3,405.7 Million by 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smoke Detector Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smoke detectors are utilized for the identification of the presence of smoke in residential and non-residential buildings. They are mainly mounted on ceilings or walls as the generated smoke mainly travels upwards, being lighter than the indoor air.The global Smoke Detector Market size is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, from $1,807.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.Smoke detectors minimize the hazards caused due to accidental fire outbreaks by using an alarm system to detect the accumulation of smoke. The smoke detectors may or may not be attached to water sprinklers which turn on with the discernment of smoke and thereby avoid human and property loss. Fire safety is an important part of building planning and construction, and stringent governmental laws are making it necessary to install smoke detection systems in commercial, residential, and industrial structures.Get in-depth industry insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2536 Key Market PlayersCeasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.Hochiki CorporationHoneywell InternationalJohnson ControlNest labsProtec Fire Detection PlcRobert Bosch GmbHSECOM CO., LTD.Schneider ElectricSiemens AGUnited Technologies CorporationKey Market SegmentationBy Installation TypeHardwired Smoke DetectorsBattery-operated Smoke DetectorsBy Product TypeIonization Smoke DetectorsPhotoelectric Smoke DetectorsDual Sensor Smoke DetectorsOthersBy EnduserCommercialManufacturingResidentialAutomotiveTelecommunicationsOil, Gas,&MiningOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2536