Brad Porterfield Supports the Live Like Lou Foundation, Helping ALS Patients and their Families
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Porterfield – a Southern California-based entrepreneur with an extensive track record in franchise investment and real estate development – is proud to offer his support to the Live Like Lou Foundation, one of the country’s leading organizations that is focused on addressing Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
Established in 2012, the Live Like Lou Foundation is committed to making an impact on ALS research and is also renowned for supporting the children of families affected by ALS. The organization is focused on facilitating learning amongst ALS researchers, supporting innovative research centers, and giving children of ALS families life-enhancing experiences and financial assistance as they pursue higher education dreams.
“As a father, I cannot begin to understand the difficulties that many families impacted by ALS encounter on a daily basis,” says Brad. “But giving back to the community is very important to me, and I’m very happy to have the opportunity to work with the Live Like Lou Foundation, which is providing crucial services. I encourage everyone to support the foundation not only financially, but through volunteering as well. I recently helped a family in Orange by doing some yard work and the experience was incredibly moving, and more importantly, helpful for a family in need.”
To learn more about the Live Like Lou Foundation, click here.
