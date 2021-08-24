Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop In Cecil County

August 24, 2021

(RISING SUN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man on gun charges following a traffic stop Saturday in Cecil County.

The suspect, Michael Andrew Garvey, 27, of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged with the following:·

possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun;·

possession of a rifle/shotgun with a felony conviction;·

possession of a firearm with a felony conviction;·

illegal possession of ammunition;·

illegal possession of a regulated firearm;·

illegal possession of a rifle/shotgun; and

illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

Garvey was taken to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack for processing. He is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

Shortly after 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Maryland State Police, Strategic Operations Group investigators were conducting a crime suppression initiative in the Rising Sun, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, investigators conducted a traffic stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion for illegal window tinting.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers, with the assistance of Elkton Police Department, gained probable cause to search the vehicle and seized an unregistered AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun, ammunition, and components to produce illegal firearms. Over the course of the investigation, troopers also served a search and seizure warrant at Garvey’s residence and seized additional ammunition and components used to produce illegal firearms. Garvey is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.

This law enforcement operation was made possible, in part, by funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, Maryland Criminal Investigation Network (MCIN). The Maryland State Police and the Elkton Police Department are active Cecil MCIN partners.

Michael Andrew Garvey

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov