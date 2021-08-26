Petite Ivy Press Announces Publication of The Brilliance of the Color Black by Writer and Curator Charles Moore
Book explores Black contemporary art practices through the lens of art collectors, artists and collecting institutions.
This continuation of The Black Market is intended to encourage more dialogue about Black artists and their impact on society and culture.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petite Ivy Press announces the publication of The Brilliance of the Color Black by writer and curator Charles Moore, a volume exploring Black contemporary art through the lens of collectors and collecting institutions. Moore offers numerous points of entry in considering this vast topic, whether through extensive interviews, visual analyses, textual explications, or historical case studies on institutional collecting practices. The book is currently available for presale wherever books are sold.
The Brilliance of the Color Black uses tangible examples of seminal artworks by contemporary Black artists to illustrate the various, multifaceted ways in which art is collected, displayed, and contextualized in visual culture and the canon of art history. Spanning diverse topics such as visual albums by Kanye West, public art by Theaster Gates or Sandford Biggers, the history of seminal contemporary Black art exhibitions such as Young Gifted and Black, the complexities inherent in encyclopedic collecting institutions such as the Brooklyn Museum, and the legacies and reimagining of traditional portraiture in the work of Kerry James Marshall, among others, the book offers readers numerous vital perspectives in considering the overarching topic of collecting Black contemporary art. These topics are reinforced by the inclusion of personal perspectives of prominent collectors in the field, such as Demetrio Kerrison, Kent Kelley, Suzanne McFayden, Dr. Joy Simmons, and contemporary artists such as Tariku Shiferaw, Alteronce Gumby and Knowledge Bennett, among others.
Moore also offers a comprehensive annotated reading list for those interested in deepening their knowledge of Black visual and literary culture, including titles ranging from Women, Race, and Class by Angela Davis, to White Girls by Hilton Als, and How to Be Black by Baratunde Thurston to We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Each title was carefully selected to expand readers’ knowledge of topics including politics, culture, poetry, economics, and education.
Critically, Moore clearly details the often-complicated business mechanisms of the contemporary art market, offering tangible advice and experience about the history of the art market, contemporary art as a financial investment, and art advisories and appraisals, auction houses, and museum boards, among many other topics. In each chapter, readers hear directly from those working in these areas of the field, thus deepening their understanding of the contemporary art world as it relates to Black artists.
The Brilliance of the Color Black is a follow-up to Moore’s first book, The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting, which serves as a primer for and a guide to collecting the work of Black artists, for both emerging and established collectors alike. The Black Market provides art historical and cultural insight on Black artists across the twentieth century from 1900 to 1990, including corresponding critical reviews; contextual material about museum exhibitions, galleries, shows, and auctions; a helpful glossary of art historical terms; and insight on insurance, storage, and maintenance of artworks.
“This continuation of The Black Market is intended to encourage more dialogue about Black artists and their impact on society and culture,” said Moore. “There is so much to contemplate when it comes to their inspiration, and this book promises to open readers’ eyes to the various societal influences that might play a role in the Black artistry we celebrate and appreciate today.”
The Brilliance of the Color Black Through the Eyes of Art Collectors will be widely available on September 8, 2021.
AUTHOR BIO:
Charles Moore is an author, art patron, and curator based in New York City. Moore is completing his doctoral studies at Columbia University. with He also holds a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University, an M.B.A. from St. John’s University and a master’s degree in Museum Studies from Harvard University. He has published work on the subject of contemporary arts and related topics on Artnet, Artsy, Cultured Magazine, and more. The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collection is his debut book. For additional information about Moore, visit http://charlessmoore.com.
