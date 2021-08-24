Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 1400 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:04 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property.

On Monday, August 23, 2021, 39 year-old Dominick James Tyler, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###