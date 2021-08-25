Ear Trumpet Labs Celebrates 10,000th Mic and 10 Year Anniversary
Founder Philip Graham with daughter and Business Manager, Malachi Graham, and beloved workshop mascot, Grendel.
Online Concert Special Airing August 25 featuring The Milk Carton Kids, Amythyst Kiah, Gangstagrass and morePORTLAND, OR, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The celebration continues as Ear Trumpet Labs completes their 10,000th mic the month of their 10 year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion they have released a limited edition silver Louise, a nod to the 10 year anniversary gift of tin, special 10 year t-shirts and merch, as well as a giving campaign the last 10 days of August where 100% of their profits will be donated to MESO (Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon). Today they will share an online concert on their YouTube channel at 5:00pm Pacific featuring notable users such as The Milk Carton Kids, Amythyst Kiah, Gangstagrass, Sierra Ferrell, Darlingside, Rainbow Girls, Lisa LeBlanc, Foghorn Stringband, and Bill and the Belles.
In 2011 Philip Graham quit his coding job and began building microphones in his basement and garage for his daughter Malachi Graham, now business manager. What started as a passion project has evolved into one of the premiere microphone companies for both live and recorded sound. A small but mighty team of six handbuild each microphone in their stellar fleet of condensers, known and loved in the industry for their unique retro-styling and impeccable sound quality.
The giving campaign is currently live, with Ear Trumpet Labs donating 100% of all profits earned to MESO (Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon) through August 31. MESO aims to elevate and empower historically excluded and under-resourced entrepreneurs with tailored business assistance and flexible capital to build family wealth through small business ownership.
“I am so proud of what we have built and accomplished; however last year it became clear that this path was overwhelmingly easier for me than it would be for many people in our community with equally good ideas,” Philip Graham shares. “That is why partnering with MESO is especially important for us at this 10 year milestone. We want to look back 10 years from now and see more diverse companies thriving in the pro-audio industry and beyond.”
Tune in to the concert on Wednesday at 5:00pm Pacific / 8:00pm Eastern at 10 Years of Ear Trumpet Labs Concert Special.
To learn more about Ear Trumpet Labs and join in on the celebration please visit www.EarTrumpetLabs.com.
About Ear Trumpet Labs
Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2011, Ear Trumpet Labs is a craft builder of unique microphones for adventurous musicians and recording artists. Combining technical expertise, the highest grade hand selected electrical components, and a sculptural aesthetic, the company is committed to a hand-built craft workshop approach to providing the best looking and sounding microphones.
