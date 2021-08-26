Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Doral, Florida
We Insure delivers a vast array of carrier choices, allowing us to curate the best possible coverage options for our customers’ needs.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Legacy in Doral, Fla.
— Yajaira Morell, Agency Owners
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. We Insure Legacy is powered by Agency Owner Yajaira Morell’s more than 20 years of exceptional sales and management experience in both the captive and independent agency worlds. She is also an active Realtor. Yajaira is joined by Sonia Acevedo, a business owner who brings top-notch experience in business venture management, client relationship-building and marketing strategies to the agency.
“From an agency owner’s perspective, our first priority is the customer,” says Morell. “We Insure delivers a vast array of carrier choices, allowing us to curate the best possible coverage options for our customers’ needs.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “The We Insure model is a home run with partners who understand the power of the network and the back-end support that We Insure provides. This support allows franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers.
For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure Legacy
8200 NW 41st St., 2nd Floor Unit 63
Doral, FL 33166
Yajaira Morell & Sonia Acevedo, Agency Owners
We Insure Legacy
+1 305-359-8060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn