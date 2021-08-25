Symphonic Distribution Partners with Qrates to Expand Vinyl Services to Full Roster of Independent Artists and Labels
It was important to us that we have a vinyl partner that could match our global reach and customer service, and Qrates delivers on all counts.”TOKYO, JAPAN, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qrates, the world’s premier destination for fast, hassle-free creation, financing, distribution, discovery, and sales of vinyl records, has partnered with Symphonic Distribution, the latest leading music distributor to provide its independent artist and label clients with discounted access to Qrates’ end-to-end services, from crowdfunding through to fan fulfillment. This deal gives all of Symphonic’s clients access to vinyl creation and sales, giving them the ability to capitalize on one of the most lucrative and fastest-growing formats in the music industry today.
Qrates makes it simple: all that’s needed is the final recording and cover art. Symphonic clients will be given a special Qrates discount code to use on their first project, increasing profits for crowdfunding campaigns (which are pressed and shipped directly to fans with no upfront costs once as few as 100 copies are sold) and decreasing the upfront cost for Press & Sell campaigns (which allow artists to begin pressing records immediately while selling through Qrates) and those who only wish to press vinyl. Because Qrates has direct relationships with pressing plants, it is able to turn around orders more quickly than other companies, with priority given to independent artists and labels. And with free warehousing in North America and the U.K., artists and labels can choose whether to have Qrates handle order processing, storage, customer support, and distribution for them.
“We are all about democratizing access to vinyl, and so it’s exciting to us to partner with Symphonic to help them give that option to all of their roster,” said Taishi Fukuyama, co-founder and CMO of Qrates. “While Symphonic has a major focus on digital distribution of music, it’s smart to think about giving fans a special physical product, which can also have a great financial return for the artists.”
“Creating a vinyl record can be an intimidating process, and Qrates makes it easy from start to finish,” said Jorge Brea, CEO/Founder of Symphonic. “It was important to us that we have a vinyl partner that could match our global reach and customer service, and Qrates delivers on all counts. Together with our existing relationship with AMPED, we are ready to give our full community access to vinyl distribution.”
Symphonic Distribution is a 100% independent music distribution and marketing company headquartered in Tampa, FL with offices in Brooklyn, NY, Nashville, TN, Bogotá, Colombia, São Paulo, Brazil and Africa. Founded in 2006 by former music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic provides thousands of new and established record labels, managers, and artists with global digital music and video distribution to hundreds of retail and streaming platforms, playlist pitching, release promotion, and a comprehensive suite of label services. Artists and Record Labels that have had their music and music videos distributed through Symphonic since inception include Ozuna, Nick Murphy, Alok, Clozee, Laura Marano, Juan Luis Guerra, Emily Vaughn, Stick Figure, Genevieve Stokes, La Ross Maria and many more of various genres and music focuses.
In addition to Symphonic, Qrates maintains relationships with distributors and aggregators such as Tunecore, Jamendo, AllTrack, and Ditto Music; artists such as Vulfpeck, Kimmie Rhodes & Willie Nelson, Pomplamoose, Cory Wong, Qrion, Azealia Banks, and Brandon Boyd of Incubus; labels such as Warner Music Group’s Run Out Groove, Chillhop Records, and Electric Dream Records; and others from every sector of the music industry.
About Qrates
Qrates (pronounced “crates”) democratizes vinyl for indie music, as the world’s premier destination for fast, hassle-free creation, financing, distribution, discovery, and sales of records. To date, over 6,000 artists have created and distributed vinyl records to over 140,000 fans using Qrates, which has paid out over $2 million to artists. All an artist needs is their final recording and art design, and they can create a campaign, master the audio, upload the cover art, and distribute the final recording directly to fans as well as to online and physical record stores around the world. Because Qrates has direct relationships with pressing plants, it is able to turn around orders more quickly than other companies. And with free warehouses in North America and the U.K., music is never far from the fans.
Launched globally in 2015 by a team of technology experts who decided to use their expertise to expand access to this fast-growing physical format, Qrates helps artists and labels take advantage of one of the most lucrative formats in the music industry today. Currently, a Qrates artist who sells 100 vinyl albums for the average price of $25 apiece would earn around $420 depending on production costs and shipping, while a 10-track album streamed 100 times for a generous average payout of 1 cent per stream would bring in only $10. In addition to crowdfunding campaigns, which require no money down, artists and labels can also deliver their projects via Qrates-powered direct-to-fan orders, or simply have the records pressed and sent to them.
