Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,573 in the last 365 days.

Tax credits available for employers who provide paid leave for vaccination

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allows small and midsize employers, as well as certain governmental employers, to claim refundable tax credits that reimburse them for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave to their employees due to COVID-19, including leave taken by employees to receive or recover from COVID-19 vaccinations. The tax credits are available to eligible employers for paid leave granted from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

Learn more and find details to claim these credits.

You just read:

Tax credits available for employers who provide paid leave for vaccination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.