CapitalXtend Awarded Best ECN Broker PAN Asia 2021

/EIN News/ -- ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Economic Magazine Inc, a renowned business publication with web and print editions, proclaimed CapitalXtend as the Best ECN Broker PAN Asia 2021, in the annual World Economic Magazine Awards.

The World Economic Awards ceremony aims to highlight the spirit of market leaders in various industries and the awards are given out for the efficacy of global leaders that bring something unique to the table. Winners are chosen based on various factors such as reliability, innovation, etc.

The third quarter of 2021 has begun, and the winners of The World Economic Magazine Award's much-awaited verdicts were released this week. The title for 'Best ECN Broker PAN Asia' went to CapitalXtend, an international Forex broker.

CapitalXtend is known for its reliability, transparency, and intuitive trading experience. And this year has been really special for CapitalXtend. Not only did the broker win Best STP/ECN Broker and the Most Trusted Broker awards, but it also celebrates its 1st anniversary.

The broker is one of the leading financial service providers in the industry, with many years of loyal patronage and a team committed to providing exceptional services, competitive prices, and a wide range of trading tools. The company is regulated and globally trusted for the quality of its services.

Another milestone was achieved!

CapitalXtend was crowned “Best ECN Broker PAN Asia 2021,” mainly because of how they refined their products and constantly give traders a unique forex trading experience using cutting-edge technology. This award affirms their trading services and terms as the finest in the market.

The broker provides multiple trading accounts that meet the demands of every trader. The firm provides its clients with account features that suit all of their trading needs. Each account type is designed to gel with various trader types and the broker constantly strives to improve the quality and standards of their services.

About CapitalXtend

CapitalXtend is a regulated and globally trusted financial services provider that offers traders 300+ instruments, including Forex, CFD Shares, Spot Metals, Spot Energies, CFD Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. The broker offers low spreads, lightning-fast execution, and exceptional client support which is available 24*7. With CapitalXtend, traders get to access innovative trading tools, benefit from an exceptional trading environment, and reach their full trading potential.

Media Contact

Company Name :- Capitalxtend LLC

Email Id :- hemant.kumar@capitalxtend.com

Company Website :- https://capitalxtend.com


