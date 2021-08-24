Clean Group Provides COVID-19 DEEP Cleaning Services in Sydney For Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group [Phone:1300141946 ], a company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, is happy to announce that they are offering services for COVID cleaning in Sydney and neighbouring areas. They offer a Clean Group Certification that confirms a particular commercial or office space has been cleaned in compliance with Safe Work Australia (SWA) guidelines. They want to point out that SWA doesn’t recommend disinfectant fogging, which is why they use the most up-to-date electrostatic technology equipment in combination with SWA’s suggestion to clean and disinfect. With the Clean Group Certification companies are able to get quick and easy approval from the Health Department to reopen their business after the establishment was exposed to COVID.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of Clean Group, says, “Once our COVID Deep Cleaning has been completed at your worksite, office space or commercial area that has been exposed to COVID, Clean Group issues a Checklist and Certification so you can quickly and easily get approval from the appropriate government health department to reopen your business. Clean Group is providing Cleaning & Disinfection in Accordance with Health Department Requirements for Reopening the Business. Always engage a reliable provider and always ask for a free quote.”

It is important to note that professional COVID deep cleaning is not the same as simple disinfecting. Their cleaners work in compliance with SWA standards for deep cleaning any location that has been exposed to COVID. Clean Group is a specialist COVID cleaning service company, with a dedicated team of professional cleaners trained in office cleaning and commercial cleaning, including construction sites. They will not miss a thing at the business site, from doors, lightboards, floors, kitchens, bathrooms, window sills, and more, providing assurance that the commercial establishment will stay COVID-safe and protect both clients and employees.

For business or commercial establishments that have already been exposed to COVID, which means they have had a confirmed case on their premises, they suggest that commercial cleaning be done as quickly as possible, including in-depth cleaning and disinfection to protect people from the virus.

Their terminal disinfection service includes in-depth cleaning of the commercial or office premises, followed by disinfection of those surfaces and areas that are frequently touched, such as tabletops, door handles, lift buttons, chairs, water faucets, keyboards, every computer mouse, light switches, and more. Routine inspections are then conducted to make sure that all of the expectations of customers have been complied with. They want to emphasize that their COVID disinfection service will not just get rid of up to 99.99 percent of germs from the offices or worksite, but it will help in preventing reinfection.

This kind of decontamination service is appropriate for facilities with a high risk of infection. They willfully decontaminate the whole business facility, including hard surfaces such as walls and floors, including wardrobes, tables, chairs, windows, computers, sofas, and doors, thus offering a high degree of protection against infection.

And, of course, prevention is always better than cure. Thus, business owners and employers need not have to wait until there is an active case in their premises before they ask for professional COVID cleaning. COVID prevention cleaning is a highly recommended way of safeguarding the health of employees, clients, and visitors. Office areas, such as toilets, bathrooms, kitchens, toilet seats, door handles, reception areas, water tanks, and more, have the biggest chance of having a dangerous accumulation of germs and viruses over time, which will remain there for a number of days and can infect anyone who happens to use those areas.

Their COVID 19 cleaning services are guaranteed to be effective in destroying germs (bacteria and viruses), including the coronavirus, on all commonly used office objects such as mobile phones, remotes, and food preparation areas. Thus, they will sanitise items like doors, computers, phones, and switchboards in the office to help protect clients and workers.

