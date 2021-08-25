Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,375 in the last 365 days.

Friday Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA's Most Kickass Executive Assistant Pie

Inspired by Parrish Walsh who designed this for Recruiting for Good #kickassforpie #recruitingforgood #parrishwalsh www.KickassforPie.com

Inspired by Parrish Walsh who designed this for Recruiting for Good #kickassforpie #recruitingforgood #parrishwalsh www.KickassforPie.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. let us represent you and help you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. let us represent you and help you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Kickass Does Not Discriminate...You Either Do or Don't #kickassforgood #kickassforpie #landsweetjob www.KickassforGood.com

Kickass Does Not Discriminate...You Either Do or Don't #kickassforgood #kickassforpie #landsweetjob www.KickassforGood.com

A club for like-minded family and friends in LA who love life + making a positive impact + foodie rewards #foodierewards #makepositiveimpact #goodiefoodie www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

A club for like-minded family and friends in LA who love life + making a positive impact + foodie rewards #foodierewards #makepositiveimpact #goodiefoodie www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Kickass for Pie is created by Recruiting for Good a staffing agency that loves to celebrate professionals who kickass. Simply nominate your fav co-worker today.

Does your executive assistant kickass, make your job easier, nominate him/her to earn sweet reward?”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Friday (8/27/31), Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Sweetest Contest, 'Kickass for Pie;' to celebrate professionals (we love).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Does your executive assistant kickass, make your job easier, nominate him/her to earn sweet reward? Show them how much you appreciate them."

How to Win LA's Best Pie Today?

Nominate your favorite executive assistant

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. Tell us how he/she kicks-ass.
2. In the email include your first name, person you are nominating and contact email.
3. We are rewarding one Winston Pie on 8/27/21.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Love to make a positive impact, raise money for causes; and earn sweet rewards. Join The Goodie Foodie Club, LA's Most Rewarding Experience to do it all. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $500 donation for your cause (church, nonprofit, school); and $500 foodie gift card (chocolate, dining, wine) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 3107208324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Friday Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA's Most Kickass Executive Assistant Pie

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.