Friday Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA's Most Kickass Executive Assistant Pie

Friday (8/27/31), Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Sweetest Contest, 'Kickass for Pie;' to celebrate professionals (we love).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Does your executive assistant kickass, make your job easier, nominate him/her to earn sweet reward? Show them how much you appreciate them."
How to Win LA's Best Pie Today?
Nominate your favorite executive assistant
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. Tell us how he/she kicks-ass.
2. In the email include your first name, person you are nominating and contact email.
3. We are rewarding one Winston Pie on 8/27/21.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
Love to make a positive impact, raise money for causes; and earn sweet rewards. Join The Goodie Foodie Club, LA's Most Rewarding Experience to do it all. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $500 donation for your cause (church, nonprofit, school); and $500 foodie gift card (chocolate, dining, wine) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
