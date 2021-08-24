Virtual Brain Health Center: Because Your Brain Health Matters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain health is ranked as a top health concern among aging adults, yet few adults report knowing the practical steps they can take in their daily lives to optimize their personal brain wellness. This is where The Virtual Brain Health Center comes to the rescue. The virtual healthcare initiative by Dr. Krystal L. Culler and LeAnne Stuver, M.Ed., BSN, provides the latest information related to healthy aging, brain wellness, and memory care through a variety of innovative programs and caring connections with leading industry experts.
The Virtual Brain Health Center revealed its new website this August accompanied with a free app as well. The team at The Virtual Brain Health Center has been working behind the scenes, finding low-cost and practical solutions to share brain health and wellness with the community and the new website and app were launched to share those solutions with more individuals, carers, families, communities, and providers. The website will have a monthly Wellness Wednesday blog on the second Wednesday of each month and much more about brain wellness and health.
“We are grateful for our students’ engagement and feedback in our services that continues to drive how we deliver our quality programs. We are really excited to put brain health into the hands of more people through a free app and more accessible website.” -Dr. Krystal L. Culler, DBH, MA Founder, Virtual Brain Health Center
With the launch of new website and app, individuals can now easily attend live brain health classes, book virtual healthy brain check-ups, and request personalized resource meetings with the click of a button.
The Virtual Brain Health Center’s newly launched app is available for FREE download at the App Store and Google Play.
Dr. Krystal L. Culler
