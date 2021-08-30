Iglesia Ni Cristo's Christian Family Organizations Create Opportunities For Fellowship
Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to ensure that its members have a solid sense of community support within the Church.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Christian Family Organizations work to help Church members connect with one another in their areas of interest, often while continuing to provide service to members of their community.
What Does The Bible Say About Socializing?
Getting together with others who share faith in Christ isn't just something that Iglesia Ni Cristo developed for its members — the importance of congregating with other believers is mentioned repeatedly in the Bible.
Proverbs 18:1 states, "Whoever isolates himself seeks his own desire; he breaks out against all sound judgment." The importance of this verse is clear: believers need to come together and support one another, rather than live in isolation.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Family Groups Help Church Members Connect
Iglesia Ni Cristo offers many options for congregation members to connect with one another. Members are grouped by age, life stage, and in other ways that allow them to forge meaningful connections with others.
Past Christian Family Group activities have included:
Continental Unity Games — A sports competition for church members to come together and compete against one another in several different events
Sign Language App Launch — The Church released a sign language app to better serve members of the Deaf community. The Church also premiered the first television program for the Deaf community in the Philippines. In addition to these endeavors, the church also creates and presents seminars to educate the public about the needs of the Deaf community.
Songs of Faith, Love, and Hope — The Church hosted a singing competition celebrating praise music, allowing many young, talented Iglesia Ni Cristo congregation members to share their faith on a large stage.
Kids Cooking Challenge — Many Church children came together to share their enjoyment of food and cooking, facing off in a challenge that allowed them to showcase their best skills.
Socialization and Mental Health During COVID
Many people have found that their mental health has taken a toll over the past year due to ever-changing COVID restrictions, and (safely) participating in a social group can help. Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to do their part to engage both members of its Church and its communities in healthy, safe social situations that can help to grow their faith and build a sense of belonging.
