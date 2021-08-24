Water Soluble Polymer Market to witness 6% CAGR From 2018 to 2025, water treatment segment is emerging industry growth
Water Soluble Polymer Market growth is driven by increased demand for water-soluble polymer in water treatment and enhanced oil recovery plants.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Water soluble polymer market was exceeded $33.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to cross $52.74 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025, According to the report by Allied Market Research.
Increased demand for water-soluble polymer in water treatment and enhanced oil recovery plants drives the growth of the global water soluble polymer market. However, constantly increasing prices of water-soluble polymers hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increasing demand from emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in future.
Detergents & household products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period, owing to increasing demand for FMCG products and growing per capita income in emerging economies. However, the petroleum segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 24% of the market revenue, owing to increase in crude oil production across the globe, which requires enhanced oil recovery operations. The other segments analyzed in the report include water treatment, paper making, and others.
The polyvinyl alcohol segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to its increasing consumption in various end-user industries such as textiles and pharmaceuticals. However, the guar gum & derivatives segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing product demand from end-user industries such as paper & pulp and oil & gas. The other types of water-soluble polymers analyzed in the report include polyacrylamide & copolymers, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid & copolymers, and others.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017, reaping about 41% share of the total revenue, owing to rapid economic developments and high growth of pharmaceutical products. However, North America is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period, owing to rapid urbanization and growth in consumption of processed food and pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Mexico. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
The leading market players analyzed in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland, Kemira, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, BASF SE, SNF Group, J.M. Huber Corporation, Barzaghi Srl, and Gelita AG.
