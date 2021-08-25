Sencentric's New "Capteur" Water Leak and Freeze Detector Now Available
The newest water leak and freeze detector from Sencentric features a 3-foot, fully sensing tail to extend detection area
It’s no longer necessary for the device itself to detect water – the tail can detect water and send this information to the device.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sencentric, a leading innovator in the design and development of environmental sensing technology, announces the availability of Capteur, the newest version of its popular SimpleSENCE Water Leak and Freeze Detector.
— Joe Alfrey, CEO, Sencentric
The SimpleSENCE Capteur is a next-gen device that uses the powerful detection capabilities of its existing device as its foundation. The addition of a fully-sensing 3-foot “tail” – which can feel moisture all along its length – greatly increases the device’s detection area up to 15’ by connecting up to 5 tails together, allowing the homeowner to respond more quickly to a water event.
The small yet ergonomic design of the original SimpleSENCE detector allows for optimal placement in any leak-prone area, even in the tightest spots. The tail and attached probe of the Capteur will now provide access to even tighter and harder-to-reach leak-prone spaces, such as inside sump pumps and under water heaters with low floor clearance.
Like its predecessor, set up of the SimpleSENCE Capteur is extremely fast and simple via the easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions of the SimpleSENCE app. The user can also choose their preferred mode of alert: text, email, or both to their smartphone as soon as a leak or freezing condition is detected.
No additional equipment, wiring, or subscriptions are needed. Like the original, Capteur operates via WiFi, which most people already have in their homes. And because Capteur connects to the router only about twice every 25 hours, it is virtually unhackable.
While the user’s smartphone is the primary method of notification, Capteur also features a loud onboard siren which activates when a leak or freezing temperature condition is detected. The siren will alert anyone in the house when the user’s smart phone isn’t nearby.
Joe Alfrey, CEO of Sencentric, explained that the new Capteur will give homeowners an even more effective tool for escaping the expense and disruption of home water damage repair. “The average cost of a home water damage repair is $10,000, not to mention the headaches and disruption of families’ lives,” he noted. “Capteur, like the original device, gives the homeowner quick, accurate alerts so these issues can be avoided.
“The addition of the fully sensing tail is key because it significantly extends the detection area. It’s no longer necessary for the device itself to detect water – the tail can detect water and send this information to the device. That means quicker alerts and more time to mitigate the problem before it causes real damage.”
Capteur, like the original SimpleSENCE, was developed to detect “hidden” leaks – the leaks that the homeowner would normally not see during their daily routine. Under a kitchen sink, for example, many people keep an abundance of cleaning products and other assorted household gadgets. These items often block the view of the sink’s drainpipe, meaning a leak can go undetected for days, weeks, or even months.
Even if the homeowner has insurance, the cost of repairs may not be covered if it’s found that the leak was active for an extended period of time. That’s why the original SimpleSENCE – and more so, the Capteur with earlier alert capability – is such an essential home protection tool.
The retail price for Capteur retail is $69.95. It is available on Amazon, as well as through the SimpleSENCE website. Additional 3-foot tail extensions, which will further increase leak-detection area, are also available at both sites.
ABOUT SENCENTRIC
Based in Oceanside, CA, Sencentric, Inc. is a leading innovator in the design and development of environmental sensing technology. The company’s success is founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations. Continuing on this core foundation of success, Sencentric is leveraging its state-of-the-art technology in the home protection market with the SimpleSENCE™ and SimpleSENCE Capteur home leak detectors, providing 24/7 monitoring and alert notification to eliminate potential damage from water and freezing pipes. For more information, visit www.sencentric.com.
