Sprayed Concrete Market worth USD 15.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.45% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sprayed Concrete Market Research Report, Technology, Application, Material and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 15.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2020.

Key Players

List of the key companies in the global Shotcrete Concrete Market Profiled are-

BASF SE (Germany)

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

LKAB (Sweden)

KPM Industries Ltd (Canada)

The QUIKRETE Companies (US)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US)

U.S. Concrete Inc. (US).



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1817



High Demand from Construction and Infrastructure Industries

Sprayed concrete is a type of specialty concrete that is projected at high velocity on the surface of construction using a pressure-resistant hose. The use of shotcrete/sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and cost-effective method. The concrete mix is hydrated with water and blown onto the substrate via a spraying nozzle. Sprayed concrete has some benefits over previous concrete. They provide constructions with exceptional mechanical strength and longevity. They use a lower water-to-cement ratio, resulting in excellent compressive strength and dense compaction.

There are two methods for transporting sprayed concrete: wet mix and dry mix. Water is added to the cement, aggregate, and sprayed concrete additive mixture in a wet mix. This wet mixture is then pumped into a nozzle, where air and shotcrete accelerators are added. Wet mix sprayed concrete is used to provide a decorative finish with a high output capacity and long life. Cement, aggregate, and admixture are combined in a precise ratio without water and placed in a delivery vehicle in a dry mix. An air compressor is then used to propel the mixed substance via a high-velocity hose or pipe. Dry sprayed concrete is extremely flexible and has high early strength. The inclusion of ingredients such as silica fume, air-entraining admixtures, fibers, and accelerators can improve the properties of sprayed concrete mixes.

Increased awareness of shotcrete's technical efficiency is likely to boost the market growth. Other factors such as advancements in shotcrete technology and raw materials, sustainability of shotcrete materials, growing demand from the construction and infrastructure industries, and increasing usage in the manufacturing of domes, barrel vaulting, bank vaults, and others will drive the shotcrete/sprayed concrete market from 2020 to 2027.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Sprayed Concrete

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sprayed-concrete-market-1817







Market Segmentation

The global sprayed concrete industry has been segmented based on process, system, and application.

On the basis of process, the global sprayed concrete market has been divided into wet process and dry process. The wet process segment is leading the market, owing to various advantages such as controlling water content, easy spraying, and adding admixtures as per design requirements during the preparation of the mix.

On the basis of systems, the global sprayed concrete market has been divided into robotic spraying systems and manual systems. The robotic spraying system is the dominating segment due to the growing demand for simplifying the tasks of the operator and the dearth of trained spraying equipment operators.

On the basis of application, the worldwide sprayed concrete market has been segmented into underground construction, protective coatings, water-retaining structures, strengthening & repair, specialty construction, and retaining walls. The underground construction segment earns the maximum market share due to the increasing underground construction across the globe.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1817





Regional Analysis

Europe to Dominate the Global Market

Europe is expected to be a key location for the sprayed concrete market due to the growth of infrastructure and the construction of residential, commercial, and municipal buildings. The construction industry is one of the most vital in the European economy. According to the EUROPEAN BUILDERS CONFEDERATION, the construction industry in Europe provides around 9% of the EU GDP due to the presence of 3 million firms, which employ a total direct workforce of 18 million people. In 2016, the residential construction segment contributed the most to the construction industry, growing by 5% over 2015. The construction sector in Europe is driven by new infrastructure and the construction of residential, commercial, and municipal buildings, which gives traction for the sprayed concrete market to grow gradually.

Germany has seen a surge in immigration, resulting in a significant population increase and an urgent need for affordable housing. The European Central Bank's low interest rates have altered the mortgage loan procedure, resulting in increased residential building construction. In the United Kingdom, the value of the construction industry has expanded in both the public and private sectors. The burgeoning construction industry can be ascribed to the increased development of private housing buildings, commercial and industrial infrastructure, and the rise of privately funded healthcare projects. The construction industry's rapid expansion is projected to propel the sprayed concrete market.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Sprayed Concrete Market: Information by Process (Wet Process, Dry Process), System (Robotic Spraying System, Manual System), Application (Underground Construction, Protective Coatings, Water-Retaining Structures, Retaining Walls, Strengthening & Repair, Specialty Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1817





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com