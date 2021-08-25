POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood World Premiere at DWF:LA Festival Sept. 5 at TCL Chinese Theater, Hollywood, CA

​“POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood", making its’ world premiere at the Los Angeles film festival, DWF:LA Dances with Films "POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood", Gregory Popovich Hanging From Statue (Stills from the film) "POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood", Gregory Popovich with Clown Pie Face (Stills from the film) "POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood", Gregory Popovich and Dog Under Car (Stills from the film) "POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood", Gregory Popovich Top Hat (Stills from the film)

Film Gets Distribution Deal with Random Media for January 2022 Release

​This film is a culmination of my life's work in entertainment. Following traditions of the great masters of slapstick physical comedy such as Buster Keaton, Laurel and Hardy, and The Three Stooges” — ​Gregory Popovich

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood, a film directed and produced by Gregory Popovich, makes its’ world premiere at the prestigious Los Angeles film festival, DWF:LA Dances with Films on September 5 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The film also stars Gregory Popovich, Robin Slonina, Shannon Calcutt, Voki Kalfayan, Jimmy Slonina, and a handful of rescued dogs and cats.

In addition to its’ world premiere at DWF:LA, the film will be distributed by Random Media and the deal was brokered by Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists. Twardosz also serves as a producer on the comedy.

Road to Hollywood is about a fired circus clown and his journey from obscurity to fame and fortune. It is truly a tale about how anyone, no matter how desperate and difficult their circumstances may be, can achieve their dreams. With hard work and an unwavering belief in your destiny, you can find success. This message of hope and determination is wrapped in a package of nonstop action, family-friendly comedy, and a bevy of circus stunts and tricks sure to dazzle and charm audiences of all ages but especially kids. It is a fun-filled, fast-paced comedy extravaganza, and a modern take on slapstick comedy. Not many actors have the ability to capture the true essence of classic physical comedy in modern times like Gregory Popovich, who has headlined his own show, the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, and Casino at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip for over a decade.

Most recently, the film won “Best Family Feature” at the Calcutta Film Festival, and an “Official Selection” at film festivals in Tokyo, Nice, and Kiev.

Every animal performer in the film is one of Mr. Popovich's personal pets. All of the pets have been adopted and rescued from shelters and have been lovingly trained using only positive reinforcement.

Mr. Popovich is the only entertainer from the Soviet Union to have performed for so many of the major players of American late night TV, including the likes of Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman, and Craig Ferguson. He also made it to the finals of NBC-TV’s "America's Got Talent". Combined, over 100 million viewers have seen Mr. Popovich perform.

“This film is a culmination of my life's work in entertainment. Following in the tradition of the great masters of slapstick physical comedy such as Buster Keaton, Laurel and Hardy, and The Three Stooges, the movie recaptures some of that forgotten, laugh-a-minute magic for a modern audience. I have used my expertise as a live performer on the stage and in the circus to create a unique comedic vision for the silver screen,” explains Popovich.

Additional information on the world premiere screening is below:

FILM:

POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood

World Premiere Event

When:

Sunday, Sep 5 at 5:00 pm

Where:

The TCL Chinese Theater

6925 Hollywood Blvd,

Hollywood, CA 90028

Tickets:

https://danceswithfilms.com/home-2021/popovich-road-to-hollywood/

OFFICIAL TRAILER:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fZ-5YaRsRY

FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/PopovichMovies

WEBSITE

www.ComedyPet.com

For Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact:

Howie Simon, TheLegacyMR@gmail.com | 818.512.1282

Yvette Morales, YMoralesY@YM-PR.com 949.244.9769

OFFICIAL TRAILER - POPOVICH: Road to Hollywood, a film directed and produced by Gregory Popovich