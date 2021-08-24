“Meet The Sheets” Premiers This Season On The ChristGEO Network
The show will invariably be popular with people who are interested in hearing awe-inspiring and instructive human interest stories.
Taste and see that the LORD is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael and Theresa Sheets will be co-hosting an interview talk radio show on the ChristGEO network featuring numerous interesting guests from various walks of life and backgrounds. The husband and wife team – they have been happily married for more than 28 years – brings a Christian perspective to the business of guest interviews, all of which is in keeping with ChristGEO's established family-friendly and Christian orientation to entertainment and educational programming. The management at ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. is excited at the prospect of airing the brand new show in its fall lineup.
— Psalm 34:8
Michael is a pastor, and Theresa is a leadership facilitator and corporate trainer. Both have extensive educational backgrounds and real-world experience in the communications field, and both are focused on bringing an increased level of spiritual awareness to listeners through genuine human interest stories. Their joint statement speaks volumes about their commitment to Christ and to sharing the Good News: “We were created to know the Lord and to make Him known, and understand that our gifts in the areas of communication, relationship connection, and relatable and applicable Bible teaching are the ways God created us to lift Him up so He could draw people to Him. We are excited at the prospect of working with ChristGEO and being featured on the network for the potential opportunity of employing our God-given talents to influence millions of people toward a saving and/or richer relationship with Christ.”
The show will invariably be popular with people who are interested in hearing awe-inspiring and instructive human interest stories, learning about great things being done all over this world, and being motivated to seek and find their purpose in this world. Michael and Theresa Sheets are skilled at bringing out the truth, and the intimate stories of both struggles and triumphs in otherwise ordinary people. While Michael has been involved in hosting numerous bible studies thoughout his career, his feeling is that the relaxed, conversational format of “Meet The Sheets” can minister to people who do not have either the patience or the inclination to engage in scriptural studies and more technical and esoteric biblical analysis. One of the objectives of the show is to bring the Lord's Word and Christian awareness out through stories that everyone can relate to.
The couple expressed their views about contemporary mainstream media: “Modern mainstream media is certainly diverse enough for the majority of people to find something engaging and entertaining... However, there are not enough options that appeal to the masses without incorporating the 'extras' of commonly held world views and opinions. Programming that can be trusted to entertain, as well as to educate and inspire people, but which is also appealing for its clean, untainted, and honorable approach to spotlighting the best of humankind is a broadcast option that is much needed in today's society.
The Media Team at ChristGEO agrees with the Sheets' contention that contemporary Christian society needs a show that can be easily enjoyed by the whole family, demonstrating believers' standards and values, and the diversity, beauty, and wonder of God's creation, with options to do so in addition to the more formal and traditional Christian programming, such as televised bible study. People tend to learn best through easily-relatable, interesting personal stories.
ChristGEO offers a refreshing lineup of programming which addresses the preferences of a family- friendly multi-generational audience. “Meet The Sheets” is one of a large number of Christian-valued contemporary shows being aired by ChristGEO, which bills itself as an “intelligent, pro-Christian, pro- family media conglomerate.”
In keeping with its ethical foundation, ChristGEO provides free membership subscriptions and other benefits and opportunities to individuals and families living in impoverished nations, and champions campaigns to make Christian family-oriented media and events available to both Christians and non- Christians with an interest in learning more about Christianity. The management of ChristGEO believes that every good, profitable business is morally obligated to invest a portion of its revenues in causes which are beneficial to society at large, and to Humanity as a whole. The company's CEO has pledged never to lose sight of the Christian ethic and to integrate it into every aspect of the manner in which the company's business is conducted. In the simplest terms, the strategy is that the company will do very well financially by doing good work socially.
You can visit the company's website, either to learn more or to become a subscriber or participant, by going to www.christgeo.com . Of note is that ChristGEO is continually entertaining candidates for show hosting as well as for an ever-increasing variety of positions, from clerical and administrative to managerial and creative.
len lombardo
The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc.
+1 800-970-0378
info@christgeo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter