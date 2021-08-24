Industrial Flooring Market Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
Industrial Flooring Market Outlook 2020- Insights, Growth Analysis, Future Trends, Forecasts To 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial flooring market size was valued at $6,299.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,303.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of thickness, the heavy-duty segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach $5,618.1 million in 2027. Based on material, the epoxy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,806.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,310.9 million by 2027. The others segment is estimated to reach $2,057.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Leading market players in global Industrial Flooring Market include:
BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Twintec Group Limited, and VIACOR Polymer GmbH.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Industrial Flooring Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Thickness:
Light Duty
Medium Duty
Heavy Duty
By Material:
Epoxy
Polyaspartic
Polyurethane
Anhydrite
Others
Industrial Flooring Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
