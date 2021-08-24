Airport Robots Market ($2.10Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 22.4% CAGR During (2021-2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Airport Robots Market Growth Impelled by high potential in developing countries; while in 2020, APAC led the market, followed by Europe and North America.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport robots Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Airport Robots Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and Geography,” the Airport Robots Market Size is projected to reach US$ 2,108.29 million by 2028 from US$ 426.25 million in 2020; it is expected to register a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021–2028.

Airport Robots Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.; Avidbots Corp.; Cyberdyne Inc.; SoftBank Robotics; Stanley Robotics SAS; SITA; ABB Ltd.; ECA Group; LG Electronics; and UVD Robots are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global airport robots market and its ecosystem.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Airport Robots Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016922/



In 2020, the deployment of the world's first outdoor car park totally operated by robots, built by Stanley Robotics and VINCI Airports, continues at Lyon Airport, with the number of accessible places anticipated to expand from 500 to 2,000. Seven autonomous robots will operate the service at the same time, with 28 cabins accessible for dropping off and picking up vehicles.

The airport robots market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing importance for security at airports. However, the high cost of robots hampers their adoption, especially at small airports in developing or under-developed countries. Meanwhile, the number of air passengers worldwide has increased due to surge in business travel and leisure travel. With the growing footfall at airports, the airport authorities are investing significantly in advanced technologies, including robotics, for streamlining their operations. According to a survey conducted by the Air Transport IT Insights, ~32% of airports in the world are in the favor of increasing robotics involvement in their operations.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Airport Robots Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016922/



In 2020, APAC led the market, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. Governments of North American countries are emphasizing on the expansion and enhancement of the infrastructure of airports. They have also increased the overall investments for this purpose, with a major focus on adopting advanced technologies such as robotics. The US leads the airport robots market in North America. The highly advanced and autonomous airport robots are well equipped with latest components such as sensors, cameras, and mapping technologies.

Developing countries have become a hub of opportunities for various markets, including the airport robots market. Government authorities in these countries are planning and investing huge amount in the advancement of technologies for improving the overall infrastructure. Transportation and logistics activities are huge contributors to the development of any country, and therefore, developing countries are extensively focusing on enhancing and improving their transportation and logistics infrastructure, including air, road, and sea transport. Airways is an important mode of transportation; hence, governments of developing countries have planned development and revamping of various mid-size and large airports. For instance, in India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has laid down an expansion plan of the airport. Similarly, Vietnam is planning to build one of the largest airports near its economic hub Ho Chi Minh City. Other countries such as the Philippines and Kuwait are also expanding and revamping airports. As a part of expansion and revamping strategy, these airports would also be passing tenders on acquiring technologically advanced equipment including robots for ensuring convenience and providing superior experience to passengers. Hence, the airport robot market players have huge opportunities to offer best-in-class, and highly reliable and cost-efficient robots for such new airport projects.

Order a Copy of Airport Robots Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016922/

Airport Robots Market: Application Overview

The airport robots market, by application, is segmented into landside/ valet parking and terminal. The airport robots deployed in the landside/ valet parking segment are mainly used in valet parking applications. Further, in the terminal segment, air robots are deployed in airport security and cleaning, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage systems, and passenger guidance applications









Browse Related Reports:

Milking Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Rotary System); Herd Size (Below 100, 100-1000, Above 1000) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/milking-robots-market



Mobile Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software); Type (Personal and Domestic Robots, Professional Robots); Operating Environment (Ground, Marine, Aerial) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mobile-robots-market



Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Humanoid, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Marine Vehicle); Application (Automotive, Defense and Security, Warehouse and Logistics, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/autonomous-mobile-robots-market



Inventory Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); End-User (Automotive, Metal and Machinery, Retail and E-Commerce, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/inventory-robots-market



Rehabilitation Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Prosthetic Robots, Assistive Robots, Exoskeleton Robots); End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/rehabilitation-robots-market-2025



AI-based surgical robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Services, Instrument and Accessories); Application (General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ai-based-surgical-robots-market



Pool Cleaning Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Suction-Side Pool Cleaners, Pressure-Side Pool Cleaners, Electric Pool Cleaners); End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pool-cleaning-robots-market



Programmable Robots Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software) and Application (Entertainment, Research & Education, Others) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/programmable-robots-market



Medical Robots Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots, Hospital & Pharmacy Robots, and Others); Application (Laparoscopy, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Urology, Cardiology, and Others); and End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/medical-robot-market



Collaborative Robots Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Pick & Place, Quality Testing, Packaging, Machine Tending, and Welding) and End-user Industry (Automotive, Metal & Machinery, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Polymers, and Food & Beverage) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/collaborative-robots-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/airport-robots-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

