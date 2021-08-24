News: National Book Festival Schedule Announced

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will feature more than 100 authors, poets and writers in a range of formats — all celebrating the festival theme, “Open a Book, Open the World.” The 2021 virtual festival programs will roll out over 10 days in an extended schedule Sept. 17-26.

The kickoff day will include a virtual Live Conversation with LeVar Burton, the actor and literacy advocate who is host of the television special “Open a Book, Open the World: The Library of Congress National Book Festival” on PBS. Burton will join Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to discuss the power of reading, story and connection on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

The schedule of programs is now available on loc.gov/bookfest.

Click here for more information.