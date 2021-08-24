Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,590 in the last 365 days.

News: National Book Festival Schedule Announced

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will feature more than 100 authors, poets and writers in a range of formats — all celebrating the festival theme, “Open a Book, Open the World.” The 2021 virtual festival programs will roll out over 10 days in an extended schedule Sept. 17-26.

The kickoff day will include a virtual Live Conversation with LeVar Burton, the actor and literacy advocate who is host of the television special “Open a Book, Open the World: The Library of Congress National Book Festival” on PBS. Burton will join Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to discuss the power of reading, story and connection on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

The schedule of programs is now available on loc.gov/bookfest

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News: National Book Festival Schedule Announced

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.