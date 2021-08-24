Piping System and Piping Spools Market SWOT Analysis Expected to Reach $6.0 Billion by 2027
Piping System and Piping Spools Market Development Analysis, Global Trends , Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Industry Insights by 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global piping system and piping spools market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the carbon steel segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over one-thirds of the global piping system and piping spools market share.
Increase in exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe is expected to cater to the growth of the market. In addition, rise in use of piping spools in end users such as petroleum and transport, is anticipated to garner the growth of the global piping system and piping spools market. Factors such as surge in adoption of stainless-steel pipe, owing to its aesthetic look, robust, and long durable features, is anticipated to boost the growth of the piping system and piping spools market
Leading market players in global Piping System and Piping Spools Market include:
Dee Piping System, Metal Forge India, Prosaic Steel and Alloys, U.S. Pipe, Cogbill Construction LLC, ChelPipe Group, CCI Leidingsystemen B.V., Yena Engineering B.V., Cimtas Pipe Fabrication and Trading Co Ltd, Arabian International Co for Steel Structure (AIC), Sung IL Sim Co. Ltd., Seonghwa Industrial Co. Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Limited.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Piping System and Piping Spools Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Piping System and Piping Spools Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Type:
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Others
By End-user:
Power Plant
Petroleum Refineries
Offshore, Shipbuilding, and Marine
Chemical and Fertilizers
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Piping System and Piping Spools Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
