Press Release - FAA Awards $20.4M to Reduce Airport Emissions, Purchase Zero-Emission Vehicles

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of TransportationsFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) awarded $20.4 million in grants to reduce emissions and improve air quality at airports across the country. The awards will fund zero-emission airport vehicles, including their electric charging infrastructure, and will electrify the ramp equipment used to service planes at the gate.

Transportation might be the biggest emitter of CO2, but that means we have the opportunity to be a big part of the solution, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. These grants put us on the right path to build a more sustainable aviation system.

The White House and multiple federal agenciesincluding the Energy Department, Agriculture Department, the FAA and NASAplan to hold a virtual roundtable with public and private sectors leaders on the path to decarbonizing the aviation sector. The event will emphasize the importance of collaboration across the government and industry to accomplish ambitious goals to put aviation on a pathway to net zero emissions by 2050 in line with broader climate commitments of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Todays announcement includes $5.9 million to purchase zero-emission vehicles. These grants are 100 percent funded by the FAA with $4.5 million from the agencys Zero-Emissions Vehicle program and $1.4 million from President Bidens American Rescue Plan Act. They include:

John Wayne/Orange County, Santa Ana, Calif.: $1 million, for a 35-foot electric shuttle bus and charging station.

for a 35-foot electric shuttle bus and charging station. Indianapolis International Airport, Indianapolis, Ind.: $956,640, for two 25-foot electric shuttle buses and charging stations.

for two 25-foot electric shuttle buses and charging stations. Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, Charlotte, N.C.: $3.9 million, for a fleet of five 35-foot electric shuttle buses.

for a fleet of five 35-foot electric shuttle buses. Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, Springfield, Ohio: $46,518, for one electric vehicle and charging station.

Another $14.5 million will be used to reduce airport and ramp equipment emissions. Several grants will electrify portable cooling units that provide air conditioning while planes are parked at the gate. The FAA is paying for 100 percent of these projects this year, with $11.2 million in Voluntary Airport Low Emission environmental set-aside funds and $3.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. They include: