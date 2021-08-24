Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Share and Recent Trends Report by 2021-2027
Reports And Data
Rising demand for critical and cost-effective power supply for power applications and Uninterrupted Power Supply for Industrial use will drive market upwards.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to reach USD 99.10 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a rechargeable battery which can convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Rising demand for UPS systems and electric vehicles is fueling the market. Moreover, significant rise in demand from sectors such as automotive, healthcare, power, and telecom industries in developing nations is encouraging the growth of the market. Lead batteries have lower prices as compared to its competitors. Hence they are more commonly used and preferred.
APAC is expected to hold the largest market share, throughout the forecast period, owing to the large investments made in automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare, oil and gas, etc. Two wheelers are the major users of SLI (starting, lighting, ignition). Thus expansion of automobile sector has expanded the lead acid battery market. With low internet prices in recent years, India has the largest telecommunication market. With the rise in telecommunications and the internet, lead-acid battery is also forecasted to grow exponentially.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1043
Key participants include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp, ATLASBX Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co., Crown Battery Manufacturing, C&D Technologies, Inc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Rising concerns for the environment has led to an increase in demand for e-bikes and electric vehicles, lower dependence on fuel technologies which in turn increase lead acid battery.
In the product type segment, Motive/Traction lead-acid batteries have the largest market share of 35% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to grow till 36% in 2027.
These motive or traction batteries are deployed in diverse vehicles like forklifts, minivans, tourists coaches, industrial trucks, golf carts, and e-bikes.
SLI batteries offer low compatibility with smart vehicles, are low in cost and provide reliability. They are projected to hold a market share of 33% in the forecasted period of 2027.
Stationary lead-acid batteries provide backup power, security system, emergency lighting, railway backup concerns, renewable energy concerns, etc. They have a market share of 31% in the year 2018 and has an annual growth rate of 5.4%.
VRLA has a market share of 51% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 53% in the year 2027 with an annual growth rate of 5.9%.
Flooded lead occupy a market of 49% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to loose market due to its high maintenance. It is mainly used in industrial applications.
APAC will have the largest market share of 29% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold 32% of the market by 2027. It has the highest growth rate of 6.7% in the forecasted year.
North America has a market share of 23% in the forecast period of 2027 with an annual growth rate of 6.0%. The shifting trend of electric forklift across the globe, especially this region is expected to fuel the market.
Europe has the same annual growth rate as of APAC, 6.7%, owing to the stringent government regulations. It is forecasted to occupy a market of 12% in the year 2027.
Browse Complete Report “Lead Acid Battery Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lead-acid-battery-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Lead acid battery market on the basis of product type, construction method, application, end-users, sales channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)
Stationary
Motive/Traction
SLI
Construction Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)
VRLA
Flooded
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)
Telecommunication
UPS
Control & Switchgear
Motive
Automobiles
Motorcycles
Grid Storage
Fork Lifts
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Marine
Oil & Gas
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)
Original Equipment Manufacturer
Aftermarket Sales
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1043
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
John W
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn