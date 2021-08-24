Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share & Trends Analysis By Type, Application, Region And Forecast by 2026
Reports And Data
The advantages offered by MDI such as functional versatility are impelling industries to employ them in consumer electronics, packaging, industrial.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data provides vital data and information relating to the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) industry and precisely evaluates the forecast market size and revenue growth rate. The study specializes in in-depth analysis of the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The report offers numerous Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market projections based on historical and current market data. Moreover, it presents quantitative and qualitative market insights derived through research studies and market surveys.
The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDI’s functional versatility and unique features are likely to stimulate the market demand. Growing demand owing to the availability of cheap labor and land, mainly in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor influencing market growth.
Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the use of MDI in the construction industry. MDI is being increasingly adopted for making polyurethane foams. They are extensively used in the construction industry as polymeric concrete components, insulating materials, and sealants, among others. MDI is widely used in the production of particle board (bonding of wood) and mold cores for the foundry industry. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), heating and cooling account for approximately 56% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the most significant energy expense for most homes. With rising energy costs, there is a growing interest in making homes and buildings more energy efficient.
The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The escalation in demand from emerging nations like China and India will contribute towards the growth of the market. According to the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA), India will consume 1 kg of polyurethane (a major product made by combining MDI with polyols) per capita by 2020 at 1200,000 TPA. Growing end-user industries like automotive, construction, and electronics among others are forecasted to drive the market.
Key participants include:
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., BASF SE, Covestro, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corp, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, Sadara Chemical Company, and Tosoh Corporation among others. Wanhua Chemicals is a key player in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market. With a global presence in the domestic (China) and overseas market, the company offers HMDI, Monomeric MDI, Modified MDI, and Polymeric MDI. As of 2017, the company’s polyurethane series accounted for USD 4.49 billion.
Further key findings from the report suggest
MDI is used in the production of Flexible Foam. Applications/Products manufactured from flexible foams are widely used in numerous industries due to its versatility, range of potential utilities and its steadily excellent qualities. MDI based Flexible Foam is used as cushioning for a wide variety of consumer and commercial products including furniture, carpet cushion, transportation, bedding, packaging, textiles and fibers.
Asia Pacific market is forecasted to have a significant growth rate in the coming years due to major companies expanding and consolidating their production capacities in the region. For instance, Mitsui Chemicals and SKC co. ltd. formed a joint venture that is targeting for a global sale of about USD 20 billion per year by 2020 and is going to operate in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, and Poland.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) on the basis of type, raw material, application, end use and region:
Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Polymeric MDI
Pure MDI
Raw Material (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Crude Oil
Propylene
Aniline
Benzene
Others
Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Coatings
Elastomer
Adhesive & Sealant
Others
End Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Construction
Furniture & Interiors
Electronics & Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
