Control Valve Market Expected to Reach $7.96 Billion by 2027 Globally
Control Valve Market Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global control valve market size accounted for $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global control valve market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 40.20% share of the global control valve industry, followed by North America and Europe.
The report analyzes the global control valve market on the basis of type, operation, application, and region. The types of control valve covered in this report are linear control valve and rotary control valve. Increase in applications of control valves in oil & gas, electrical power, and mining sectors, such as exploration and production, downstream oil & gas activities, and power generation are expected to foster growth in the future.
Leading market players in global Control Valve Market include:
Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd, Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, Velan Inc.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Control Valve Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Control Valve Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
Global Control Valve Market Segments
By Type
Linear
Rotary
By Application
Electrical Power
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Mining
Chemicals
Food & Beverages
Others
Control Valve Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
